Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Science & Technology

Native IT administrators and techies gather at the UO's tribal broadband boot camp

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published August 10, 2022 at 5:30 PM PDT
TribalBroadbandAttendees01.JPG
1 of 9  — TribalBroadbandAttendees01.JPG
Some of the 50 attendees inside the Ford Alumni Center, taking in presentations on broadband development.
Brian Bull
MatthewBallard01.JPG
2 of 9  — MatthewBallard01.JPG
Matthew Ballard, from the Shinnecock Indian Nation, traveled from Long Island NY to be here.
Brian Bull
ClassroomPresentation02.JPG
3 of 9  — ClassroomPresentation02.JPG
The tribal broadband boot camp is also seen as a way for people to network amongst themselves, for support and sharing of ideas.
Brian Bull
MattRantanen01.JPG
4 of 9  — MattRantanen01.JPG
Matthew Rantanen, event organizer and Cree Tribal member, has been active in Native broadband initiatives and advocacy for years.
Brian Bull
JasonYounkers01.JPG
5 of 9  — JasonYounkers01.JPG
Jason Younkers of the UO and Coquille Tribe, outside the main session.
Brian Bull
ClassroomPresentation01.JPG
6 of 9  — ClassroomPresentation01.JPG
This session dealt with site mapping. Note the equipment and gear in the foreground.
Brian Bull
Hardware02.JPG
7 of 9  — Hardware02.JPG
Hardware01.JPG
8 of 9  — Hardware01.JPG
Hardhat01.JPG
9 of 9  — Hardhat01.JPG

This week, Native Americans from across the region and beyond are gathered at the University of Oregon for its first tribal broadband boot camp.

At the Ford Alumni Center, about 50 people are seated inside a dark room filled with hardware, hardhats, and equipment, to watch multimedia presentations on network development, funding, and cable crimping and splicing.

Matthew Ballard is with the Shinnecock Indian Nation, based in Long Island, New York. Generally regarded as the tribe’s “Mr. Fixit”, he’s traveled nearly 3,000 miles to attend this event. Ballard says historically, Native people have been left behind in technological initiatives, hampering many essential tasks.

“Basic things like paying bills, interacting with our governments, being able to start new businesses and reach our customers,” Ballard told KLCC. “So it is important for tribes to be here to keep on the leading edge of technology and make sure we’re not falling further and further behind.”

Matthew Rantanen is a Cree tribal member and director of technology for the Southern California Tribal Chairmen’s Association. He’s also the boot camp organizer who began initially with inviting people to his house when COVID disrupted lots of earlier plans.

Looking out across the room full of attendees, Rantanen says he’s pleased with how this UO bootcamp has worked out.

“Our biggest goal is to bring people together because they become a human network, right? We’re talking about broadband networking but we have now a human network of people that they can rely upon for resources, troubleshooting and things, and they know they’re not doing this alone.”

BlackfeetRez_USDA_pubdomain.jpg
Farm Production and Conservation
/
USDA
The Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana, May 2022. Many tribal communities are remote, isolated, and not technologically up to date as more developed areas are. But residents still depend on fast and reliable broadband for services ranging from telemedicine to shopping to keeping in touch with their government.

The pandemic has especially driven tribes’ needs for broadband since it arrived in Oregon in 2020.

Jason Younker is chief of the Coquillle Tribe, and serves as the UO’s assistant vice president and adviser to the president on sovereignty and government to government relations.

“If you just think about telemed, or there’s a wildfire and your connectivity is out, then you are extremely vulnerable. Education is mandated. So when a pandemic comes through, you need to have that connectivity.”

The Oregon Broadband Office says there’s federal funds coming soon from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act of 2021. Each state is expected to get at least one-billion dollars for rural and tribal broadband.

Funding for the UO’s tribal broadband boot camp includes support from the Oregon Broadband Office, the UO’s Network Startup Research Center, Link Oregon the Burns Paiute Tribe, the Tribal Digital Village Network, and the First Nations Developmental Institute.

