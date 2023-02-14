© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Science & Technology

Far-off storms could be one cause of sneaker waves on Pacific Northwest beaches

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Gemma DiCarlo
Published February 14, 2023 at 12:54 PM PST
In this photo provided by Oregon State University, a sign warns visitors about sneaker waves in Yachats, Oregon.
Tiffany Woods
/
OSU
Most beachgoers in the Pacific Northwest are familiar with the phenomenon of “sneaker waves” — sudden, unexpected surges of water that can sweep people off their feet or pin them against rocks and dunes. Though they’re known to occur more often along the Pacific coast and during the winter, the waves’ origins remain somewhat mysterious.

Researchers at Oregon State University recently found that far-off storm systems could create the right conditions for sneaker waves to occur closer to home.

Tuba Özkan-Haller, interim dean of OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, recently spoke with "Think Out Loud." You can listen to the conversation with the audio player at the top of this story.


Science & Technology Oregon State UniversityOPB Think Out Loudsneaker wavesYachatsoregon coast
Gemma DiCarlo
