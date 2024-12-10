© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OSU awarded nearly $2.5 million for marine energy research

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published December 10, 2024 at 4:15 PM PST
Three students look at a laptop, standing near a bench top with research vehicles
Oregon State University
OSU students work with robotic vehicles, which will dock with the wave energy convertors to recharge.

Oregon State University’s marine energy research got a boost this week, with federal funding for three projects.

Nearly $2.5 million of U.S. Department of Energy funding will be directed to OSU.

Mechanical Engineering professor Geoff Hollinger said the awards are meant to boost development of renewable ocean energy.

“If we want to expand out marine energy," he told KLCC, "and we want to make it something that is big and is something that's providing energy – for instance, 60% of the energy for the West Coast, I've heard that number before – then we need to scale up. And we don't have the ships, and we don't have the divers to do that.”

Hollinger said the projects will aim to improve the efficiency of wave energy converters, demonstrate a co-design model for open source tools for wave energy converter performance improvements, and his own initiative, which will look into docking autonomous underwater maintenance vehicles on site, so they can recharge from wave energy.

Holinger said the work is a group effort across universities, government and industry. The complete list of funding selections is available here.

The investment is in addition to a $5.5 million award from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was announced in June. Hollinger says the two rounds of funding are unrelated, but both will support marine energy development.
Tags
Science & Technology Oregon State Universitywave energyGeoff HollingerDepartment of Energy
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
Related Content