City Club of Eugene: Gifts to the City

Program date: Dec. 15, 2023

Air date: Dec. 18, 2023

From The City Club of Eugene:

The annual Gifts to the City program is one of the first traditions established by the City Club of Eugene, dating back almost to our founding in the early 1990s. In our last program before winter break, we invite 10 community members each to imagine they had a magic wand and could conjure up a gift for Eugene that would make it an even better place to live, work, and/or play. The gift might be whimsical, serious, offbeat, ironic, amusing, challenging—what would they give?

Does a labor organizer see gifting opportunities different from a “raining” queen? Does a counseling psychologist view needs different from a pastor? From the gifts these speakers choose for Eugene, we will get a hint about the insights gained from their various perspectives.

Gift Givers:

Dan Bryant is an ordained minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and Executive Director of SquareOne Villages in Eugene, Oregon. He has served churches in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Germany and from 1991 to 2020 filled the pulpit at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Eugene. Dan’s ministry and preaching is known for his passion for social justice.

Karess Ann Slaughter (Cornel Hardiman) first became interested in drag back in 1993, after watching What’s Love Got To Do With It, where Angela Bassett plays the role of Tina Turner and re-creates the diva’s iconic life. Hardiman had always been a huge fan of Turner, and watching the transformation of the actress into Tina Turner intrigued him. He wanted to have that same experience, and more. Hardiman performs as Karess Ann Slaughter on a regular basis in the Eugene area. Often with the Glamazons at Cowfish on Friday nights or the Drag Brunch at Axe & Fiddle.

Karrie Walters is a licensed psychologist who specializes in psychological assessment, differential diagnosis and child/family interventions. In her work with students, Karrie regularly translates current research to applied practice, integrating her 22 years of clinical experience with current best-practice, offering robust training experiences to her undergraduate and graduate students in the UO’s Department of Counseling Psychology and Human Services. Karrie also regular provides workshops and offers consultation in best practices in working with transgender and gender nonconforming youth.

Ibrahim Coulibaly is an advocate for human rights issues and former president of the Eugene Springfield NAACP. Ibrahim grew up in a small, French-speaking country of West Africa. He came to the US for the first time in 2008. He lived in New York and started working with the Bronx Museum of Art. His job was to help bring indigenous women artisans from Africa to New York, where they could meet other artisans and discuss techniques and material. He is now a Senior Civil Rights Investigator with the Bureau of Labor and Industries and a member of SEIU.

Ib Hamide came from Palestine to Eugene in 1969 to attend the University of Oregon and has lived here ever since. He has worked on social justice issues for years and continues to do so. He served on the human rights commission and WECU-Whole Eugene Community United and the ad hoc committee on police reform. He is a father, grandfather, husband, and a full-time chef and owner of Café Soriah.

Alma Fumiko Hesus is currently a Vice President of Resource Development at United Way of Lane County, bringing experience from previous roles at United Way of Lane County and Cappelli Miles. Alma Fumiko Hesus earned a BA in Journalism at University of Oregon. With a robust skill set that includes marketing, social media marketing, copywriting, social media, brand development, and more, Alma Fumiko Hesus contributes valuable insights to the industry.

DeLeesa Meashintubby is the executive director of Volunteers In Medicine of Lane County, Oregon, and has served on the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Community Health Board since 2016. She is also a member of the steering committee member for PeaceHealth’s Strides for Social Justice program. She was named 2022 First Citizen by the Eugene Chamber of Commerce. She serves on numerous boards, including those of Bushnell University and the Eugene Chamber of Commerce. She is also the pastor of St. Mark Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, the oldest African-American church in Eugene.

Melinda Preciado won the title Ms. Wheelchair Oregon America in 2022 and went on to become Ms. Wheelchair Oregon USA for 2023. Her platform is “Adapting America for All,” and her goal is to create a more inclusive and accessible society for individuals with disabilities, both visible and invisible. Through her advocacy work, she sheds light on the urgent need for inclusive infrastructure and societal changes, championing the rights of people with both visible and invisible disabilities. Until a traumatic injury in 2021, she had worked in healthcare for 17 years.

Rabbi Ruhi Sophia Motzkin Rubenstein became Temple Beth Israel’s rabbi in July, 2015, after graduating from the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College. While completing her studies, she served for two years as a Cooperberg-Rittmaster Rabbinical Intern at Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, New York’s LGBTQ synagogue. Rabbi Ruhi Sophia is vocally trained and brings a love of music to her work. She is inspired by both the personal and communal aspects of the rabbinate: holding and guiding people in moments of joy and sorrow, and helping bring people together, whether to join our voices in prayer or to work for social justice.

Nick Sixkiller is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Tribe of Oklahoma. His Cherokee name is Quansenoy Sudali Dihi, after his grandfather. He was employed with the Confederated Tribe of Siletz Indians for 27 years. He is now retired but still helping out the Siletz Tribe and participating in pow wows around the State. He is also the host of KRVMs Thursday Night Indian Time program.

