City Club of Eugene: 2024 Turtle Awards

Program date: May 31, 2024

Air date: June 3, 2024

From the City Club of Eugene:

May 31 marks our Annual Meeting and one of the City’s most cherished programs: the awarding of the Turtle Awards to those who have “stuck their necks out” to serve others and make Eugene a better place.

This year we are proud to honor the following recipients: Margaret Hallock, Brittany Quick-Warner, and Nadia Telsey.

Sadly, Nadia Telsey died on February 28, mere weeks after the Turtle Committee bestowed its honors. Nadia’s award will be accepted by her partner, Diane DePaolis.

In addition, we are honored to bestow the Order of the Turtle Award, given posthumously for people who died since last May, to the following recipients:

Evelyn Anderton

Evelyn was a leader – with joy and kindness and caring – at everything she did in life. She was a local, statewide, and national leader on domestic violence, starting before addressing DV became well-known. She led the local DV shelter/program, Womenspace, for years, and founded the Domestic Violence Council that brought together DV advocates with the Lane County District Attorney and law enforcement. She was president of the statewide coalition and wrote, with Pearl Wolfe, a novel designed to educate people about DV, entitled “Walk Out the Door.” She served on the boards and as president for multiple organizations (Rape Crisis Network, Bring Recycling, First Christian Church, and Community Supported Shelter). And did we say “joyful?” During one of the old Eugene Celebration parades, as her obituary noted, “she boogeyed down the downtown streets with her Womenspace comrades belting ‘Stop in the Name of Love’ while twirling a corded phone around her head in perfect rhythm.”

Charmaine Coleman

As an educator, mother, and avid social critic, education and dignity were always paramount in the way she held herself. She led by example and mentored so many. She was part of the dynamic duo along with Dr. Ed that advocated for social justice and education equity as a community activist within the Black community; a true matriarchal figure who gave us a glimpse at successful living and service.

Priscilla Gould

Priscilla served as Executive Director of United Way of Lane County until February 2012. She deeply loved the community she found herself in, with its exceptionally rich collection of progressive agencies, some of which with or developing national reputations. She was visionary and strategic, and under her leadership United Way evolved from a fund raiser/distributor to an organization dedicated to improving lives by unlocking the caring power of community, collaborating with dedicated, talented agencies, volunteers, and a large broadly representative board of directors. Some people are good in the world and some are good for the world. Priscilla was both. She loved her community and they loved her!

Ada Lee

Ada Lee was a well-known and greatly admired businesswoman, restauranteur, devout church member, and philanthropist. She emigrated from Hong Kong to Canada shortly after WWII and then enrolled in the Master’s program at Northwest Christian College (now Bushnell University). She married Bill Lee, a student at OSU, in 1954 and the two opened a small Chinese restaurant on 6th Ave. From there the couple expanded, opening and operating four more restaurants in the area while raising 6 children. Ada was instrumental in the establishment of the local annual Asian-American celebration to promote Asian arts and traditions. She held many professional memberships and served on numerous advisory committees, councils, and commissions. These activities supported many city, state and even federal organizations and agencies involving the arts, cultural preservation, education, civil rights, public safety, trade, and more. She regularly “stuck out her neck” to support the Asian-American community, assist others in business, create opportunities for youth, and provide assistance to those in need.

Carleen Reilly

City Club honors deceased individuals who have “stuck their necks out” to better the lives of all who live here. Carleen Reilly is such a person. Carleen volunteered to ensure democracy worked in our community through endless hours and years of participation. You would find her at all sorts of community organization and government meetings, weighing in on the crucial issues of our community. She worked consistently for the well-being of her River Road neighborhood to remember its history and to advocate for its future. Carleen had a great professional career. City Club remembers her as the consummate citizen, giving mind and time on behalf of us all — the kind of citizen who holds our democracy together in these difficult times.

2024 Turtles:

Margaret Hallock came to Eugene to join the UO faculty in 1974 as a PhD economist. She later served as senior economist for the state forecasting office and then as chief economist for SEIU #503. She served as an advisor to Gov. Ted Kulongoski on labor, revenue, and workforce development issues, where she helped lead to a solution on the PERS funding crunch. Her research, teaching, and academic writing focused on workers' rights and women's issues. She led the Labor Education and Research Center at UO, including coordinating the Wayne Morse Chair of Law and Politics, which at the time held an annual lecture by visiting scholars. Teaming with then-UO President Dave Frohnmayer, she expanded and built on that to create the Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics at UO, soliciting significant funding from a man who worked as a court reporter and became a close friend when Morse arbitrated a dispute between the Port of San Francisco and longshoremen in 1938. The Center established the Margaret Hallock Program for Women's Rights when she retired in 2015. Since "retiring" from UO, she served – including as board president – on the boards of Planned Parenthood and Sponsors, a nonprofit that helps offenders transition from prison back into the community.

Brittany Quick-Warner is the President and CEO of the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce. She joined the Chamber in 2013 as event coordinator and, later, as Director of Business Advocacy. Then in 2017, after the sudden medical leave and death of long-time (25 years) leader and mentor Dave Hauser, she was appointed CEO at the age of 30. Brittany has energized the Chamber, especially with younger business people, focusing on diversifying the membership and leadership, an approach which has spread to other Chambers on the West Coast and nationally. Her passions are public policy and planning as well as community outreach and engagement. Under her leadership, the Eugene Chamber has been a leader in seeking solutions to the affordable housing and homelessness crises, as well as addressing racial justice issues and transit, issues which she views as essential for community success at all levels. The Chamber also was active in helping businesses survive the pandemic. Finally, she and her husband Erik Quick publicly shared their 6-year struggle to become pregnant, culminating in the October 2023 birth of their son, Rowen.



Nadia Telsey, who died on February 28, 2024, was a long-time community justice activist, educator, and author. She served as the director of the Rape Crisis Center and co-founded the Springfield-Eugene chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice, among other things. Mostly she was known for teaching empowerment self-defense to women and members of the LGBTQ+ community at the UO and throughout the community. She tailored special self-defense sessions for differently-abled women who attend the annual conferences of Mobility International USA here in Eugene. And she “wrote the book,” in 1988, revised in 2023 and published by Random House as “Get Empowered: A Practical Guide to Thrive, Heal, and Embrace Your Confidence in a Sexist World,” with co-author Lauren Taylor.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, June 3, at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.

