City Club of Eugene: The State of Electronic Media in Eugene

City Club of Eugene

Subscriptions for a printed newspaper are way down. Newspapers are cutting reporters, resulting in less coverage of local meetings, court hearings, and police activities. Digital products and services are filling the void. Eugene Weekly has had an on-line presence since 1997 and KLCC, a public radio station, has a robust website. Lookout Eugene-Springfield, is a totally new entry in the field and will go live in the near future.

Come out to hear what the leaders of these organizations have to say about their products and plans for the future. What are the similarities? What are the differences? Is digital journalism the way to keep journalism alive and healthy?

Ken Doctor is a graduate of the UO journalism program; he believes the best days of local journalism are ahead of us. In 2020, he founded Lookout Local, Inc. in the belief that mission-oriented publishers and believers in the power of local democracy can themselves be digital disruptors. Lookout Santa Cruz, now four years old, has quickly built both a solid business based on multiple revenue streams and a reputation for editorial excellence, highlighted by winning the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News. Now Lookout launches its second market with Lookout Eugene-Springfield. Three additional Lookouts are planned by the end of 2026.

Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.” Chris has been to all 50 states and every Canadian province. He’s also traveled abroad extensively, though his current favorite place to be is at home with his wife, three children, and a handful of backyard chickens.

Camilla Mortensen is the longtime editor of Eugene Weekly, the area’s alternative newspaper. The paper, which has been in print since 1982 (originally as What’s Happening) continues to print more than 27,000 copies a week, in addition to its website and popular email newsletter readership. Camilla earned an MA in folklore and mythology from UCLA and a doctorate in comparative literature from the University of Oregon. She has been a reporter and editor at EW since 2007 and teaches journalism at the UO in the mornings before heading to the Weekly’s office. She also teaches newswriting at Lane Community College and advises The Torch student newspaper, which is plotting a print comeback thanks to readers’ requests.

City Club of Eugene

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

