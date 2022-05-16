Living Less Unsustainably: Microfibers

Micro plastic fibers are shed from synthetic clothing- when you wear it, and especially when you wash it. The fibers have been found from the highest peaks to the depths of the ocean, and - increasingly - in our bodies.

We don't know yet what all the harmful effects of micro-plastic pollution will be, but if we clean it up before we find out, we might avoid a problem rather than having another one to fix it later.

Fortunately, there is a lot you can do to eliminate micro plastic pollution in your home right now.

Don't buy more clothing than you need, and don't wash what you have so often. Run full loads, and use colder water.

Buy natural fiber clothing. Cotton, wool, linen, and hemp fibers all degrade naturally and have been used in clothing for thousands of years.

Cotton has water use issues. I'm going to try a pair of hemp work pants- I'll get back to you when I've worn them out.

Another way to keep micro fibers out of the waste water from your washing machine is to buy a bag, ball, or filter. Tests I have read about the balls indicate they catch mostly hair- human and animal. The laundry bags - like guppyfriend, are designed to hold your synthetic clothes and catch any fibers they shed

A filter, like Lint Luv-r, Filtrol 160, or a unit made by the Girlfriend Collective will catch almost all the fibers your machine's own filters miss - synthetic and natural. The filters need to be cleaned regularly - ideally right after a load of laundry- and the residue needs to go in the trash - not down the drain.

I just ordered the Girlfriend Collective unit - I'll give you results in a few months.

Other countries are taking bold action. All washers sold in France must have Micro Fiber filters built in by 2025.

The final thing I'll suggest is that you dress more like me. Patched pants, mended socks, coats with fixed zippers, and well worn gloves.

John Fischer / KLCC

I'm fashion icon John Fischer with Living Less Unsustainably.

Pants

https://eu.patagonia.com/gb/en/product/mens-iron-forge-hemp-canvas-double-knee-work-pants-regular/55296.html

Filters

Lint-LUV-R

https://environmentalenhancements.com/store/index.php/products/products-lint-filter

Filtrol 160

https://www.septicsolutions.com/septic-parts/washing-machine-lint-filter/filtrol-160-washing-machine-filter/filtrol160_filtrol-160-septic-protector-washing-machine-lint-filter-

Girlfriend Collective filter

https://girlfriend.com/products/water-filter