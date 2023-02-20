Living Less Unsustainably: Targeted Giving

We've all heard the ads that promise savings by "Cutting out the middleman". If you can get the fish off the boat it will probably cost less.

The same thing applies when you're passing on items for re-use. I have nothing but admiration for the second hand stores that re-sell donated or consigned items.

But somebody I volunteer with at the Egan Warming Centers told me a way to transfer items from people who don't need them directly to people who do.

She buys at yard and estate sales, or gets from friends, the specific items that Egan clients need. Belts, shoes, pants, underwear, gloves, and warm coats in adult sizes. I just brought a load of abandoned gloves and hats from the ski patrol I work with. Egan gets lots of great donations. But they don't need silky tops, cocktail dresses, or other fast fashion.

The Eugene Mission has a wish list. Of course cash is always welcome, but if you have a Dutch oven, baby wipes, diapers, or baking release spray, it can keep the Mission staff from spending cash on an item you are already trying to get rid of.

When friends move, or downsize, I'll take items they're too busy to deal with, and make sure they get passed on, recycled, or donated to second hand stores.

CASA of Lane County provides kids with a backpack full of school supplies. If you have an old backpack in good condition, they could use it.

Community Supported Shelters needs 20-gallon propane tanks and raincoats or ponchos among other items.

Love For Lane County needs items to set up households for people transitioning out of homelessness.

Greenhill Humane Society needs pet supplies and clean transport cages.

Look online for more opportunities.

Targeted re-using saves time, and transportation costs and puts product where it needs to be - without the middleman.