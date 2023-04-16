© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Good Gardening

Living Less Unsustainably: Wood Saving

By John Fischer
Published April 16, 2023 at 8:49 AM PDT
Fence built with salvaged wood

I made a mistake about 35 years ago. I put a cedar deck on the back of the house. The wood was second growth - maybe third or fourth, but using composites would have been a better choice - except that they didn't exist back then.

I've done my best to make it last by keeping the cracks free of debris, but over the last five years, a few boards have started to rot. Most people would replace the whole deck. But I am not most people, and to save trees, you shouldn't be either.

Instead of replacing the deck, I have replaced a few boards - about 3% of the deck so far. I've added a few extra joists and beefed up a few underdeck supports too. The "new" wood came from a deck somebody was replacing, so they don't match perfectly, but I could stain them if it were an issue. Most decks wear out this way. A board here, a joist there, and replacing rather than repairing has big costs - for your pocketbook, and for the environment.

My three east side neighbors wanted a new fence, and would not let me repair the old one. The boards were rotting against the supports in places. So they bought the materials, I did the labor, and I built a new fence for one of my kids with the salvaged full one inch by eight-inch cedar boards from the old fence.

To make the salvage board fence last longer, I put a small salvaged board roof over it. Water is Oregon's best friend, but it has a big impact on the longevity of outdoor construction. Keeping things dry can help them last longer.

We all know that repair is usually greener than replacement for appliances, clothing, and furniture. Expand your vision of what can be repaired, and save 97% of the trees that would have been cut down to build that new deck.

I'm John Fischer with Living Less Unsustainably.

Fence caps atop a fence made with salvaged wood
Wooden deck with a new board
John Fischer
/
KLCC

Tags
Good Gardening Living Less Unsustainably
John Fischer
John Fischer is a Master Gardener and Master Recycler and the host of KLCC's Good Gardening and Living Less Unsustainably.
See stories by John Fischer