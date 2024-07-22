Living Less Unsustainably: Fans

Hi all, Micro-climate master John Fischer here with KLCC's Living Less Unsustainably. One of the difficult things about reacting to our worldwide changing climate is the feeling that your small action will have little impact on such a big problem. But in the same way that all politics are local, changing the climate in your own home - responsibly -is a way you can change your little corner of the world.

While I think the hottest weather of the summer has passed, here are some steps you can take to keep your house cooler - without using more energy during our next heat wave. The simple process of opening windows, and using fans to cool your house in the morning, and then closing things up when it gets hotter outside than inside can keep you comfortable - it did for us - even when temperatures head into the triple digits. Yes, the process is easier if you don't have to go to work at a set time in the morning. 10:00 a.m. is often the best time to close up the house.

While it will take years to see the effects, planting shade trees around your house - especially on the south and west side - can have a huge impact. Do it now. Hotter summers are almost inevitable

John Fischer / KLCC Putting up shades on the outsides of the sunny west facing windows, even improvising with an old sheet, will show you how valuable keeping the sun out can be.

Closing curtains helps, even better is putting up shades on the outsides of the sunny west facing windows. Permanent shades are best, but improvising with an old sheet will show you how valuable keeping the sun out can be. And take natural cooling steps even if you have air conditioning- we don't - It will mean less energy used by you’re A/C, and less money spent on electricity.

As a reminder: if you have A/C, it is always more efficient to cool your house when you get home than to keep it cool when nobody is home - always. Try natural cooling, and you can get a fan club just like I have - one in the computer room window, one in the bedroom, and one in the side door of the garage.

For my fans and me, I'm John Fischer with Living Less Unsustainably.