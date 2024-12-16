Living Less Unsustainably: Take it!

Hi all, Climate Master John Fischer here with KLCC's Living Less Unsustainably.

We often know just one or two verses of a song that has many. Here's one from a holiday carol that is a bit more obscure, but very relevant this time of year.

‘Tis the season to waste food Fa la la la la la la la la. And we do it so people won't think we're rude. Fa la la la la la la la la.

You know what it's like leaving a party. The host says "Why don't you take a few of these rum balls, I made over a thousand." Guest - "Oh no, I couldn't. You'll be able to eat them instead of breakfast cereal - for a year."

Guest -"Umm I really liked that bean dip."

Host - "I made fifty gallons. Why don't you take some home for your family, and friends, and the whole city?"

Guest - "Oh thanks, but I don't want to take too much - so I won't take any."

Turning down these food gifts is rude - at least to the earth. As I've discussed before, wasting food is one of the more environmentally destructive things we can do - anytime of year. Growing the ingredients, transporting them, and cooking them all take energy and resources, so take advantage of the holiday bounty, add a few pounds to your Santa belly, and take, share, and enjoy.

I do know it's embarrassing to run out of something, so we usually make more than enough… hmm, I'll just quintuple that rum ball recipe - ten times over. And our food system leads to waste. There is never just one avocado left on the shelf, the bin is always full - which means some will go to waste.

In other countries, or often at farmers markets, somebody does buy the last bunch of carrots, so the farmer goes home with full pockets, and no food gets wasted.

Now let's go back to our party and try a better way for the guests to respond to the offer of shared bounty. "Rum balls - thanks. They'll be great with that bean dip."

I'm John Fischer with Eating Less Unsustainably.

