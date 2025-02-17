© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Good Gardening

Living Less Unsustainably: Containers

By John Fischer
Published February 17, 2025 at 6:53 AM PST
John Fischer
/
KLCC

Hi All, Master Recycler John Fischer here with KLCC'S Living Less Unsustainably. When it comes to recycling, size matters - so do shape, and marketing. And it's rare that sustainable resource use is the prime objective.

I've noticed more tall skinny cans in the beverage aisle - usually for " low calorie" drinks. Apparently, marketers think customers feel that drinking from a slender can will make them the same.

In my first calculus class we looked for the best can shape to maximize volume, and minimize metal use. The diameter is the same as the height - and you almost never see anything in a can this shape because it is efficient size makes people think they are getting less. Corned beef hash is close. Condensed milk is a little tall, but a soda can is nowhere near close to efficient. Yes, I understand, hand size matters too.

The ideal container would be a sphere - ask any orange - but practicality of shelf display and manufacturing have left us mostly with the cylinder - yes I see you over there spam.

You are unlikely to get manufacturers to change, but you can - ha ha - make a difference. Buy in larger quantities. One gallon of milk has far less packaging than 16 eight ounce cartons.

If you buy your kids pre-packaged midday school meals - I'll call them waste-ables - don't. String cheese sticks - almost as much plastic as food. Slice your own mozzarella thin, and braid it - wow, braidables! If you eat out, choose a place that lets you squirt ketchup from a refillable container - not tear open 5 of the 10 little packages the server threw in.

I still get quizzical looks from people when I suggest bringing your own container to the restaurant for leftovers. And most coffee shops will let you bring your own cup again rather than throw the to-go cup - often a double cup for insulation - not to mention the one-use plastic top.

Cheers - I'm John Fischer with Living Less Unsustainably.

Tags
Good Gardening Living Less UnsustainablyGood Gardening
John Fischer
John Fischer is a Master Gardener and Master Recycler and the host of KLCC's Good Gardening and Living Less Unsustainably.
See stories by John Fischer