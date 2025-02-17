Living Less Unsustainably: Containers

Hi All, Master Recycler John Fischer here with KLCC'S Living Less Unsustainably. When it comes to recycling, size matters - so do shape, and marketing. And it's rare that sustainable resource use is the prime objective.

I've noticed more tall skinny cans in the beverage aisle - usually for " low calorie" drinks. Apparently, marketers think customers feel that drinking from a slender can will make them the same.

In my first calculus class we looked for the best can shape to maximize volume, and minimize metal use. The diameter is the same as the height - and you almost never see anything in a can this shape because it is efficient size makes people think they are getting less. Corned beef hash is close. Condensed milk is a little tall, but a soda can is nowhere near close to efficient. Yes, I understand, hand size matters too.

The ideal container would be a sphere - ask any orange - but practicality of shelf display and manufacturing have left us mostly with the cylinder - yes I see you over there spam.

You are unlikely to get manufacturers to change, but you can - ha ha - make a difference. Buy in larger quantities. One gallon of milk has far less packaging than 16 eight ounce cartons.

If you buy your kids pre-packaged midday school meals - I'll call them waste-ables - don't. String cheese sticks - almost as much plastic as food. Slice your own mozzarella thin, and braid it - wow, braidables! If you eat out, choose a place that lets you squirt ketchup from a refillable container - not tear open 5 of the 10 little packages the server threw in.

I still get quizzical looks from people when I suggest bringing your own container to the restaurant for leftovers. And most coffee shops will let you bring your own cup again rather than throw the to-go cup - often a double cup for insulation - not to mention the one-use plastic top.

Cheers - I'm John Fischer with Living Less Unsustainably.