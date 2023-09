In this episode we focus on two classics and a modern miracle. We'll hear all about The

Fretless Clarinet, a klezmer-inspired work for clarinet and orchestra by David Krakauer and Kathleen Tagg, then delve into Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 with soloist Julian Rhee, and finally discuss Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, his Ode to Joy, with Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong. We'll also hear sections from each of the works mixed in with the conversations.