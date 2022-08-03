Lots to See & Do! O'Brien Gallery, Dexter Gallery, Eugene Biennial,

This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program!

Does everybody know where Willamette Street is in Eugene? Can you find an address using a map on your phone if there are no street signs to reassure you? Good! Then you should be able to find all three of today’s gallery gems.

Walt O'Brien / Elijah Bristol State Park Trail. Walt O'Brien.

O’Brien Gallery is down past Tru Value Hardware and tucked in next to Harlequin Beads at 2833 Willamette. He’s open weekdays 1 to 5, and I really recommend you make it a point to pop in to see the current exhibit of Walt O’Brien’s striking black and white landscapes

If, like me, you just love to fall into the rich tones of master prints that reveal every evocative detail of a landscape, these are definitely for you!. My favorite is what I thought was a view from above looking down at a fast flowing waterfall with the motion slowed to silky purity. I was truly startled to find out it was a view of the clouds above. I love the way my eyes move around this mysterious artwork.

Walt O'Brien / Clouds #3. Walt O'Brien. Archival inkjet print from digital infrared

And because these charming pocket galleries are so small, you can do them

in one day. The Dexter Gallery is just a few blocks away at 2233 Willamette, Suite B and there isn’t a sign on the street. You have to trust me that it is, indeed, inside the dental complex. But just turn in off Willamette, park right away and go down the stairs to the right. It’s open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 8 to 5. It’s a wonderful treasure hunt, and you’ll be rewarded with a spectacular show called Summer Gold.

Walt O'Brien / Peaceful Meadow. Walt O'Brien

The most important juried show of the year opens Friday: the Eugene Biennial at the Karin Clarke Gallery on–you guessed it! 760 Willamette Street. The First Friday festivities begin at 5:30. When the folks on the art walk arrive, there will be an awards ceremony. There's a People’s Choice Award, too, open until September 10, and I’m voting for the big silver Raven–you’ll see why when you get there! Your choice may vary, but get in, enjoy the show and vote!

The arts are in full summer bloom–get out and enjoy!! These galleries are cool inside, so gallery hopping is a good hot day activity. This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.