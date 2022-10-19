Protestors Throw Tomato Soup on Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” and Ask, “What is worth more, art or life?”

Live from London, this is Sandy Brown Jensen for Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program. I was queued up at the National Gallery last Friday watching the police surround a large group of protestors nearby.

Upon entering, I found out that in the next room, the two young lady protestors who had thrown tomato soup on Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” were still being unaffixed from the wall they had super-glued themselves to.

Of course, the $84 million dollar painting is behind bullet-proof glass, so no harm done by the tomato soup.

The questions the protestors were posing were, “What is worth more, art or life? Is art worth more than food? Is art worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

Sandy Brown Jensen / This is the view from the National Gallery showing Trafalgar Square where the Just Stop Oil protestors gathered. It is presided over by war heroes. War and art have always been inextricably linked.

The two young women are aged 20 and 21 and represent the group called Just Stop Oil. I love our beautiful young people and the many ways they are confronting and powering solutions for the changes that need to be made. But I wish they had brought these questions to a Council of Elders to help them refine their black or white questions into something richer and more complex.

Sandy Brown Jensen / The sumptuous interior of London’s National Gallery, which is free to the public. No doubt it was built with blood money of every ilk, but we are all awash in our own collective history.

I want them to define “worth” when they ask, “What is worth more, art or life?” This is not an either/or question. Art makes life worth living. A well-lived life is an art form itself.

Just Stop Oil / Just Stop Oil A handout photo issued by the group Just Stop Oil shows two protesters who threw soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London on Friday.

Van Gogh painted the “Sunflowers” to welcome a friend, and they still give us all profound pleasure. Why can't we choose both art AND life?

Sandy Brown Jensen in The National Gallery where you are free to photograph the art. / Renoir’s “The Umbrellas” (18810) is just one more example of the vast collection of original art free to the public. We live in a maddening rush of a world. Here you can stand in one place and be calmed and uplifted.

When my parents were poor, my Mom bought daffodils with a portion of her meager food budget. A family saying now is, “Don’t forget to buy daffodils.” Food—yes. Beauty—yes. Art and justice—yes. It’s not about being MORE concerned about the protection of a painting than the protection of our planet and people: the answer is “all of them.”

Yes…and…

This is Sandy Brown Jensen in London for KLCC.

