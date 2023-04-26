© 2023 KLCC

Sandy_Brown_Jensen.jpg
Viz City

Visionary, Haunted, Mystical: Rick Bartow at the Karin Clarke Gallery

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published April 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
Screenshot 2023-04-25 at 11.11.12 AM.png
Sandy Brown Jensen
/
KLCC
GUARDIAN ANGEL, 2002 Pastel and graphite on paper 40" x 26" 101.6 x 66.04 cm (Framed dimensions measure 46" x 32" x 1.5") Framed in white washed maple with UV 3 plexi-glass.

Walk with me as we enter the Karin Clarke Gallery at 760 Willamette in Eugene. We are not here for pretty or pleasant; we are here to encounter the intense, visionary, haunted, mystical spirits of the late, great Rick Bartow.

Screenshot 2023-04-25 at 11.11.56 AM.png
Sandy Brown Jensen
/
KLCC
THE VESSEL NEEDN’T MOVE (FROM A RITUAL), 1991 pastel, graphite on paper 32 x 45.25 x 2.25" in black wooden frame, plexi-glass 26 x 40 in paper size

Be prepared for the explosion of ferocious beasts leaping out of the wall at you.

Rick Bartow was an Oregon Native American artist whose biography is interesting, but we’re here for the art.

The first feature that draws me is Bartow’s strong, aggressive mark making. I love his bold, colorful strokes across the page. Then when I stand back and look at the gallery as a whole, I notice something I think you would enjoy looking for, too. Many of the paintings have the main subject of interest–like a growling bear or angry dog–in the top third of the page. Then two long lines like black braids frame the lower two thirds, which is often left white or very minimal.

Screenshot 2023-04-25 at 11.13.04 AM.png
Sandy Brown Jensen
/
KLCC
IN THE BEAR MASK, 2001 Pastel, graphite on paper 40" x 26" (46" x 32" x 1.5" - framed, white washed maple) 101.6 x 66 cm

To me, that is like a human head with two braids in basic shape. While the heads are rarely human, the proportions suggest they are. That is one way to understand that in Bartow’s intense internal world, animals and humans are interchangeable.

Screenshot 2023-04-25 at 2.48.16 PM.png
Sandy Brown Jensen
/
KLCC
CRYING WILD, 2010 Pastel and graphite on paper 40" x 26" (44" x 30" framed) 101.6 x 66.04 cm

“When I returned from Vietnam, like so many others, I was a bit twisted,” he wrote. “I was a house filled with irrational fears, beliefs, and symbols. Wind-blown paper would send me running; crows became many things; I never remembered dreams and detested the wind; I wore bells on my wrists so I could hear my parts when they moved; I slept in my clothes so I’d be ready to go nowhere at all. And I recall once answering when asked my name and where I was from, ‘Nobody. Nowhere.’"

Screenshot 2023-04-25 at 11.13.33 AM.png
Sandy Brown Jensen
/
KLCC
UNTITLED (TWO FACES), 1987 Pastel and graphite on paper 36" x 50” framed

The path of art brought Bartow to a life that honored ritual and ceremony. It is our privilege to witness for him in this fine exhibition.

Karin Clarke Gallery

Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
