© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Viz City

Three Rising Stars at New Zone Gallery

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published June 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
David Diethelm, "Artifacts from the Pandemic or Things I Dug Up."
Sandy Brown Jensen
/
KLCC
David Diethelm, "Sunrise Cupcake." Oil on canvas.

First Friday of this month found me at the New Zone Gallery at 110 E. 11th where cold brews and wine kept the crowd happy and live music kept toes tapping. And there was art for miles creating a perfect trifecta of good things.

Portrait of the artist David Diethelm, currently showing at the New Zone Gallery in Eugene, Oregon
Sandy Brown Jensen
/
KLCC
Portrait of the artist David Diethelm, currently showing at the New Zone Gallery in Eugene, Oregon

The Spotlight Artist was David, who has a new show of thoughtful paintings called “Artifacts from the Pandemic.” This whimsical title befits the wonderful big dessert called “Sunrise Cupcake.” Its complementary colors and bold strokes make it a confection for the eyes. I am also a big fan of David’s multi-colored sunset abstract called “The Odyssey: New Horizons.” I really appreciate an artist who isn’t afraid to go out on the edge with titles that get the wheels of the imagination spinning.

David Diethelm, "The Odyssey: New Horizons." Oil on Canvas.
Sandy Brown Jensen
/
KLCC
David Diethelm, "The Odyssey: New Horizons." Oil on Canvas.

I am also a big fan of David’s multi-colored sunset abstract called “The Odyssey: New Horizons.” I really appreciate an artist who isn’t afraid to go out on the edge with titles that get the wheels of the imagination spinning.

Another artist not afraid to paint outside the box is Asante Riverwind, an acrylic painter with his head in the stars. I was really drawn to Riverwind’s big narrative painting that he calls, “WTF!??” A purple man stands on the surface of an earth composed of multiple layers. Each layer is an ossuary, which means a collection of bones. The man reaches out to a night sky rich with comets, stars and galaxies. This painting is worth looking at for a long time.

Portrait of artist Asante Riverwind, currently showing at the New Zone Gallery in Eugene, Oregon
Sandy Brown Jensen
/
KLCC
Portrait of artist Asante Riverwind, currently showing at the New Zone Gallery in Eugene, Oregon
Asante Riverwind, "WTF!??"
Sandy Brown Jensen
/
KLCC
Asante Riverwind, "WTF!??"

Asante Riverwind, "Keeping the Moon Up in the Sky II,"acrylic on canvas.
Sandy Brown Jensen
/
KLCC
Asante Riverwind, "Keeping the Moon Up in the Sky II,"acrylic on canvas.

I found Alysia Crawford showing an engrossing series honoring the Rainbow Person she has become. She told me she was raised in a conservative home, and that this series of very large paintings, each in a different color of the rainbow reflects her journey–two sets of lips kissing in deep purple; a pregnant woman symbolizing the rich fecundity of the green earth. Alysia draws exceptionally well and this bright celebration reminds us of the rewards of journey’s end.

Portrait of the artist Alysia Crawford, currently showing at the New Zone Gallery in Eugene, Oregon
Portrait of the artist Alysia Crawford, currently showing at the New Zone Gallery in Eugene, Oregon
Alysia Crawford. Three individual paintings, "Purple," "Yellow," and "Green," acrylic.
Sandy Brown
/
KLCC
Alysia Crawford. Three individual paintings, "Purple," "Yellow," and "Green," acrylic.

Viz City
Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
See stories by Sandy Brown Jensen