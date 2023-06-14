Three Rising Stars at New Zone Gallery

First Friday of this month found me at the New Zone Gallery at 110 E. 11th where cold brews and wine kept the crowd happy and live music kept toes tapping. And there was art for miles creating a perfect trifecta of good things.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Portrait of the artist David Diethelm, currently showing at the New Zone Gallery in Eugene, Oregon

The Spotlight Artist was David, who has a new show of thoughtful paintings called “Artifacts from the Pandemic.” This whimsical title befits the wonderful big dessert called “Sunrise Cupcake.” Its complementary colors and bold strokes make it a confection for the eyes. I am also a big fan of David’s multi-colored sunset abstract called “The Odyssey: New Horizons.” I really appreciate an artist who isn’t afraid to go out on the edge with titles that get the wheels of the imagination spinning.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC David Diethelm, "The Odyssey: New Horizons." Oil on Canvas.

Another artist not afraid to paint outside the box is Asante Riverwind, an acrylic painter with his head in the stars. I was really drawn to Riverwind’s big narrative painting that he calls, “WTF!??” A purple man stands on the surface of an earth composed of multiple layers. Each layer is an ossuary, which means a collection of bones. The man reaches out to a night sky rich with comets, stars and galaxies. This painting is worth looking at for a long time.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Portrait of artist Asante Riverwind, currently showing at the New Zone Gallery in Eugene, Oregon

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Asante Riverwind, "WTF!??"

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Asante Riverwind, "Keeping the Moon Up in the Sky II,"acrylic on canvas.

I found Alysia Crawford showing an engrossing series honoring the Rainbow Person she has become. She told me she was raised in a conservative home, and that this series of very large paintings, each in a different color of the rainbow reflects her journey–two sets of lips kissing in deep purple; a pregnant woman symbolizing the rich fecundity of the green earth. Alysia draws exceptionally well and this bright celebration reminds us of the rewards of journey’s end.

Portrait of the artist Alysia Crawford, currently showing at the New Zone Gallery in Eugene, Oregon