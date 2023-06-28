Mandalas: Art for the Mind, Body, and Spirit

This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you're listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program. Today, I'm talking about an art show called "Mandala: Transformative Journey" at the Emerald Art Center in Springfield. This show features sixteen mandalas by six women, all of whom followed a Jungian self-exploratory process to create their works guided by artist Sandi O’Brien.

Sandi O'Brien, "Dream Mandala #3"

The mandalas in this show are based on the traditional Tibetan Buddhist format, with a squared circle in the center surrounded by concentric rings. Each ring has a separate meaning, and the overall structure of the mandala represents the journey of self-discovery. Each one is unique, colorful and full of personal symbolism. Visually following the rings to the heart of the mandala is like looking in the door of each artist’s soul.

Laura Taylor, "Dream Mandala"

There are two types of mandalas on display: Dream Mandalas and Heroine's Journey Mandalas.

Dream Mandalas are based on each person's dreams during a specific period of time, while Heroine's Journey Mandalas are based on the ten stages of a woman's life.

Janet Nelson, "Heroine's Journey #1"

The mandalas in this show are all beautiful and intricate, but they're also more than just works of art. They're also powerful tools for self-reflection and growth. By creating their mandalas, these women have explored their own inner lives and come to a deeper understanding of themselves. Each woman has provided a fascinating narrative revealing her personal mandala experience. Reading these thoughtfully is an important part of the immersive experience of this show.

Pam Horn, "Dream Mandala #1"

I hope you are interested in seeing these mandalas for yourself. The show is on display at the Emerald Art Center until June 30–just a couple more days. I highly recommend checking it out. It's a beautiful and inspiring show that will leave you thinking about your own journey of self-discovery.

This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.