Coast Art : Friends and Trends

These are perfect days at the coast, so last weekend the mister and I took a mini-vacation to Florence and Bandon to see some arty friends and look in at several galleries.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC This is a close-up of Terry winding his "Automaton: Icarus" before releasing it for the winged figure to fly around the sun.

Some of you may remember the originator of Viz City and long-time owner of Raven Frameworks, Terry Way, now blissfully retired in Florence with a picture window right on the Siuslaw River. We popped in to see what new art he’s been doing. To my surprise, Terry is making very unusual 8-12 inch sculptural pieces that have moving parts. For example, one piece has a winged figure that flies around a sun called “Automaton: Icarus.” A sign urges the viewer to “crank me.” You have the satisfaction of seeing a rope winding in action and when released, the figure of Icarus flies around the sun.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Artist Terry Way with his "automatons" at the FRAA in Florence, Oregon.

You can see this cool art and lots more at the Florence Regional Arts Alliance or FRAA at 120 Maple Street.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Victoria Tierney is the "grande dame" of the Central Coast art community, who has lived her life in art.

In Bandon, we met up with artist Victoria Tierney. She was preparing nine of her digital prints and invited us into her studio to discuss how they should be ordered on the wall for her upcoming show at Southern Coos Hospital. Artists from Bandon and the southern Oregon coast submitted work based on the theme "Glorious Water: Puddles, the Pacific & Beyond.”

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Victoria Tierney's digital images as we worked to find an order that made a cohesive whole of the collection.

Victoria creates her images using an app called ArtRage. Her images are all suggestive, hinting at a world of plankton or the swirl of tide pools. Her studio was full of decades of a productive painter’s life.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Victoria Tierney photographs the final arrangement of her digital art pieces, now being shown at the Coos Hospital art gallery.

You know me—I want everybody to get in the habit of walking into a gallery and then, “slow the scroll.” As Rumi says about how to enjoy art galleries,“Let yourself be silently drawn by the strange pull of what you really love. It will not lead you astray.”

