Mark Anderson Makes Waves at the Don Dexter Gallery

Today I’m talking about fine art coastal photographer Mark S. Anderson, who is currently showing at the Don Dexter Gallery, a new, Native-owned gallery in Eugene. This is the first big show for the gallery, and Anderson's photographs are a perfect fit for the space.

Mark S. Anderson. "Rabbit Island" (2017). Dye sublimation on aluminum.

Anderson's photographs are all black and white, and they're printed on metal. This gives them a classic look that really complements the gallery's modern design.

The primary theme Anderson explores in his work is capturing the beauty of the Oregon coast. His photographs at this exhibition feature dramatic landscapes, crashing waves, and craggy cliffs.

Sandy Brown Jensen / KLCC Mark S. Anderson is a fine art photographer based in Florence, Oregon, where he specializes in photographing the Oregon Coast.

I think the reason Anderson’s work is so special is the way he captures the mood of the coast. His photographs are often both beautiful and haunting. They evoke a sense of nostalgia and longing, but they also remind us of the power and beauty of nature.

Mark S. Anderson "Shore Acres" (2019). Dye sublimation on aluminum.

One of my favorites is titled “Then and Now.” It is the current bridge, which opened in 1936, over the Siuslaw taken from low down on the Old Town Florence waterfront. The dark pilings of the 1890 steamboat landing are in the foreground. The bridge is in the mist, and the tidal waters have been shot in slow motion, giving a silky smooth surface to the river. Printed on metal for maximum impact, this is a photo you can disappear into using your own memory and imagination.

This is the first big show for the Don Dexter Gallery, and the reception has been really positive. People have been impressed by the quality of Anderson's work, and they've also been excited to support a new, Native-owned gallery.

Peter J. Jensen / Opening Night for "At Water's Edge," Mark S. Anderson's current show at the Don Dexter Gallery

Mark Anderson’s show will be open through the end of September.