Grady Tarbutton's "Moment by Moment" at O'Brien Imaging

It is just incredibly difficult to keep a pocket gallery afloat, and it takes the interested support of the whole community.

Grady Tarbutton has been a photographer since the 1970's, when he started shooting in film. All of his recent work is with digital cameras and lenses. He is married with two children, one granddaughter and one grandson. He lives in Eugene, Oregon



So that said, please find time in your schedule to stop by O’Brien Imaging, a truly pocket gallery at 2833 Willamette just a door down from True Value hardware between 28th and 29th. You will find a sparkling new show called “Moment by Moment” by local photographer Grady Tarbutton that I think you will really enjoy.

Like the rest of us, Grady is in love with our great Pacific Northwest, and I do think that his majestic juniper in an Eastern Oregon sunset speaks to the unique spirit of Juniper.

Grady Tarbutton Grady Tarbutton, "Upper McKenzie River, Spring 2022"

Another favorite of mine is a black and white of the upper McKenzie River in high water racing through the trees. The rich contrasts, the way the textures of the water and the big trees seem to twin each other are deeply appealing. I stood in front of it and just lost myself in the action.

Grady Tarbutton Grady Tarbutton. "T. J.'s Wild Wings—Rosedale, Mississippi"

Grady says of his work, “ "My goal is to create work that reveals the spirit and beauty of this world. And to do my part to engage everyone with it."

Grady Tarbutton Grady Tarbutton, "Calla Lilies"

The Don Dexter Gallery is the first native-owned gallery in the area. It is gorgeous, and you’re invited to check it out for yourself this Saturday, September 9 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. I will be there representing Viz City and KLCC leading a discussion of artist Mark Anderson’s “At the Water’s Edge.” This is a new series of informal events called Saturday Sessions where we can talk at more length about the current show and ask the artist questions.

Viz City's Sandy Brown Jensen will be leading a discussion of Mark Anderson's show at the Don Dexter Gallery Sat. Sept. 9, 1:00—3:00 pm Lite Bites and Refreshments

The gallery is out behind Costco at 2911 Tennyson Ave, #2029. That’s in Crescent Village on the east side of the Inkwell Building, up on the 2nd Floor. Don Dexter is a Modoc tribal member and takes a lot of pride in this new location. I hope you will make the effort to come enjoy this Saturday Session.

This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.

