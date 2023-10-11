Abstract Art for Beginners: Jan Linz's "Balance" Show

I ‘m always encouraging you to stop into small pocket galleries. Many of these are independent galleries, but other businesses are multi-tasking with art in the mix. The Robert Cecil Salon at 545 Willamette in Eugene currently has a one woman show up by Jan Linz called “Balance.” It might be a hair salon, but it is also a micro gallery, so you’re welcome to come in just to look at the art. Please do!

“Gaia,” Oil on canvas by Jan Linz

Jan is an abstract artist, and the “Balance” show is a great place to practice your abstract appreciation skills.

“It’s Not that Complicated.” Oil on canvas by Jan Linz

I remind you to Look without judgment. Abstract art can be challenging to understand, but it's important to approach it with an open mind. Just let the art wash over you and see what it evokes for you. Jan’s work is colorful and appealing, so this is an easy step.

Abstract artist Jan Linz has a one woman show called “Balance” at the Robert Cecil Salon in Eugene, Oregon.

Pay attention to the elements of art. You’ll notice Jan uses big x shapes or balanced curves to create a sense of balance, harmony, and movement in the work.

Consider the artist's intent. Some abstract artists are interested in exploring emotions, ideas, or personal experiences. Jan gives a big clue with her title “Balance.” How many things can you see that are “balanced” in her paintings?

“Together,” oil on canvas by Jan Linz

Take your time. Don't feel rushed when looking at Jan’s art. Give yourself a chance to really absorb the work and let it sink in. Nobody in the salon is asking you to move on or to spend money, so relax.

Move around the artwork and look at it from different angles. This can help you to see it in new ways and appreciate different aspects of it.

“Mink Creek” oil on canvas by Jan Linz

Don't be afraid to imagine. Abstract art can evoke a wide range of emotions and associations. Let your imagination run wild and see what the artwork makes you think of.

Have fun! Abstract art is a subjective experience, so there is no right or wrong way to appreciate it. The most important thing is to have fun and enjoy the process of exploring and discovering. Jan Linz’s show “Balance” at the Robert Cecil Salon is the perfect place to enjoy beautiful abstract art.