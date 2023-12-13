When Words Fail, Art Speaks: “Art for All Seasons” at Maude Kerns Art Center

I lost my older sister Cheryl at Thanksgiving. I know the festive atmosphere of the holidays can trigger grief for so many of us. Visiting art exhibitions can offer a powerful source of solace and inspiration during this difficult time.

Penny McAvoy. “Morning Rituals.” Oil. 12” x 15” framed.

Spending time with art exhibitions like "Art for All Seasons," currently showing at the Maude Kerns Art Center, can offer comfort and inspiration during the holiday season, which can be challenging for those of us experiencing grief.

Art offers escape and beauty: Immerse yourself in the art, allowing it to whisk you away from the everyday and provide a temporary break from grief-related thoughts and emotions.

You can use art to identify and express complex feelings you may struggle to verbalize. Certain pieces may evoke specific memories or emotions related to your loss.

Kathy LaMontagne. “Dusk.” Watercolor. 22” x 26”

Art has the power to inspire and uplift the human spirit, offering a glimpse of beauty and hope even in the midst of darkness.

Engaging with art that reflects your loss can be a way to honor the memory of your loved one and connect with their spirit.

The act of seeking solace and inspiration in art itself can become a meaningful ritual during your grief journey.

There is no right or wrong way to grieve. Be patient and compassionate with yourself as you navigate this difficult time.

Patti Lomont. “Pueblo Woman.” Ceramic. 4.5” x 7” 3”

May art guide you on your journey towards healing and peace.

Peace be with us all.