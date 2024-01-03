© 2024 KLCC

Viz City

From Sun-Kissed Shores to Skeletal Visions: Dive into Eugene's First Friday of 2024

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published January 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Greg Geisy, "Red-winged Blackbird, Finley NWR," O'Brien Photography Gallery, Eugene, Oregon.

Art thrives in Eugene, a vibrant tapestry woven from numerous galleries and monthly arts events like First Friday. As 2024 dawns, let's celebrate this creative spirit!

Demetra Kalams, "Cinque Terre (2023)" at Don Dexter Gallery in Eugene (Crescent Village), Oregon.

“Distinct Visions” opens Saturday, Jan. 6th, at Don Dexter Gallery (2911 Tennyson Ave, #202), an exhibition of 23 works from seven Emerald Art Center artists who have displayed mature vision and consistent technique. My eye was caught by Demetra Kalam's "Cinque Terre,” which, ablaze with bold oranges and yellows, captures the Italian Riviera's sun-kissed charm. Reception 1 to 4.

Rayne Pelham, "Family," at Don Dexter Gallery in Eugene (Crescent Village), Oregon.

Greg Giesy's black and white photography exhibit opens at The O'Brien Photo Gallery (2833 Willamette, Ste. B) on Saturday, too. Reception 1 to 6. One photo that caught my eye captures a single red-winged blackbird perched on a branch. The monochrome palette of the image accentuates the play of light and shadow, highlighting the bird's form and the intricacies of its feathers. It exudes a quiet elegance and captures a serene moment in nature.

Adam Grosowsky, "Child Watching Doves," at the Karin Clarke Gallery.

First Friday kicks off January 5th!

  • At the Karin Clarke Gallery you’ll find explosive oil paintings by Adam Grosowsky.
  • Check out the brand new Museum of Techno Art (132 E Broadway, Ste 212), which is all about a fusion of tech-themed art and industrial design. 
    David Placencia, "Multnomah Falls," at the Broadway Commerce Center Gallery ion Eugene, Oregon.
  • One Wall Gallery at Epic Seconds (30 E 11th Ave) is always worth a visit.  The current show is Don Olsen's “Memory of Mud.” 
    Don Olsen, "Goal Setting," now showing ay the One Wall Gallery at Epic Seconds.
  • Then go to the New Zone Gallery and find in addition to the eclectic mix of art created by the New Zone members, Doremus Scudder’s: Vienna – Behind the Façade, A Tribute to My Erstwhile HomeTown” for a classy trip to the Old World.
    Doremus Scudder, "Column and Balustrade, Parliament, Vienna 2996." Now showing at the New Zone Gallery in Eugene, Orgon
Robert Fulton shows at the New Zone Gallery in Eugene, Oregon.

Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
