Sandy’s Big Saturday Art Sprint: A Whirlwind Tour of Four Fantastic Shows

Michael Whitenack, "Argulus, God of the Unknown," found objects, used decking, metal, show lasts, at Maude Kerns Art Center

Get ready for a whirlwind of art this Saturday, March 9th! Dodge the raindrops and explore four fantastic locations – just plan your timing for a jam-packed day of creativity.

Marjorie Taylor, "Wig by Hadley Halpern," recycled casino cards, paper. Maude Kerns Art Center

First up, delve into the "Art of Bricolage" exhibit at the Maude Kerns Art Center with insightful artist talks from 1 to 2 pm.

Macis Leahy, "Star Crossed." Mid-1800s quilt, Victorian pearl button, tablecloth, Victorian paisley, felt appliques, antique fabric, Victorian buttons, Victorian inlaid floral bone button, at the Maude Kerns Art Center

Then, keep the momentum going and head straight to the Don Dexter Gallery (2111 Tennyson Ave. #202) for the opening of Robert Canaga's "Journey" exhibit, also from 1 to 4 pm.

Robert Canaga. Driving Down the Coast, 2024. Oil on linen, at the Don Dexter Gallery.

Canaga's paintings draw inspiration from his diverse experiences, be it childhood memories, travels, or his time in the military. Prepare to be puzzled, delighted, and intrigued by his work that ranges from playful, colorful abstractions to almost childlike landscapes, and remember Picasso's famous quote, "It took me four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child."

Robert Canaga, "Nine Nights in Iceland, 2024," at the Don Dexter Gallery

Look closely, for Canaga skillfully uses layers to hint at deeper stories, mirroring the way time and memories shape our lives.

From the Don Dexter Gallery, navigate back across town to O'Brien Imaging (2833 Willamette) for another 1-4 opening reception. Immerse yourself in photographer Patrick Plaia's "The Palouse in August" exhibit.

Patrick Plaia. "Barn Among the Wheat." Digital photograph, sepia with subtle split toning, at the O'Brien Gallery

These rich landscapes are sepia photographs with subtle split toning that capture the vast wheat fields of the Palouse region, evoking a sense of nostalgia and serenity. I went to college in the Palouse, and this show makes me want to go back and take a second look at these sweeping vistas.

If you're not feeling overwhelmed by the artistic bounty and free refreshments (yet!), grab some dinner and head to the Emerald Art Center for the lively Second Friday event 5:30–7:00. This is your chance to mingle with fellow art enthusiasts and experience the wide world of artistic expressions.

So, art lovers, mark your calendars for a jam-packed and inspiring Saturday!

