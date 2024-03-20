The Art of Bricolage

Today, I want all you kids to get in the bus with your curiosity hats on. We’re going to Maude Kerns Art Center to get curious about Bricolage.

"Twiggy" by Marjorie Taylor, Papier mache, wood, chicken wire, recycled vintage needlepoint

Bricolage, French for "made from odds and ends," is a whole movement encouraging us to reduce, reuse, recycle, and reimagine! Get ready for a wonderland of creativity – imagine towering dresses fashioned entirely from casino playing cards, or a menagerie of giraffes crafted from unexpected materials, all by Marjorie Taylor.

Marjorie Taylor • Wig by Hadley Halpern • Lady Luck • Recycled casino cards, paper



Spark your curiosity! Is that a hulking robot knight guarding the entrance? Artist Michael Whitenack's "Knight Owl" might surprise you with the familiar objects he's used to create this imposing figure. Take a closer look – are those air conditioner parts we see glinting in the metallic sheen?

•"Knight Owl," Michael Whitenack. Metal, found objects, wood



Mavis Leahy's quilts are more than just beautiful fabric. Spend some time with "Star Crossed.” Use your curiosity to look at what’s in the middle. It is a tiny black baby doll lashed with gold threads to a pearly white shell. This is the right time to get out your “I wonder what that means?” curiosity lens.

Detail of "Star-Crossed," Mavis Leahy. Mid-1800s quilt, Victorian pearl button, tablecloth, Victoria paisley, felt appliques, antique fabric, Victorian buttons



A quilt nearby is called “Sophie's Heart could be forever found in the forest.” Under a tree is a black woman with a skeleton sewn inside her and nearby is a vintage image of a white woman suspended from the beak of a black crow. What stories do you see woven into these vibrant textiles?

"Sophie's Heart could be forever found in the forest," Mavis Leahy. Victorian overskirt, wool Victorian mourning dress, vintage paisley border, vintage fringed tassels, antique tintype, vintage rosary beads, heart milagros



Detail, "Sophie's Heart could be forever found in the forest," Mavis Leahy. Victorian overskirt, wool Victorian mourning dress, vintage paisley border, vintage fringed tassels, antique tintype, vintage rosary beads, heart milagros



There’s always a crowd gathered around a steampunk-style Victorian cabinet by Dan Pillers. Why is a simple lunchbox displayed with such reverence? Look beyond the surface – admire the intricate joinery, the etched spine on the glass panel. Could this be a subtle connection to the Industrial Age the cabinet represents?

"Labor," Dan Pillers. Salvaged wood and metal, etched glass, vintage lunchbox.

As Alice in Wonderland's Cheshire Cat says, "Curiouser and curiouser!" You’re on the Curiosity Bus with Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.

