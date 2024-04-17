Of Dreams and Dragons: A David Lunney Retrospective at MKAC

This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s art review program.

Imagine stepping into a dreamscape bursting with vibrant colors and fantastical creatures. This is the world of David Lunney's explosive art, on display now at the Maude Kern Art Center retrospective.

David Lunney, "She Dreams"

Lunney's style blends influences like a dream – think the playful energy of Chagall's "Big Circus" meets the fragmented forms of Picasso's "Head of a Faun." Just like these Modernist giants, Lunney draws inspiration from both his surroundings and his inner world.

David Lunney, "Basilica di Santo Spirito"

His outer world explodes with the hot colors of Italy – imagine a table stacked with ripe tomatoes bathed in sunlight, or a plate of peppers and garlic hovering in front of a Tuscan landscape. Adding a layer of intrigue, Lunney often includes lines of poetry, some even in Italian from Dante's Inferno. Can you find the chilling line, "Abandon hope, all you who enter here!" hidden within one of the paintings?

David Lunney, "Dante's 'Divine Comedy, Inferno, Canto III'"

But Lunney's true magic lies in his inner world, a land of dreams and symbolism. Get lost in a painting where a stag-man presents a silver disc to a masked woman with a bird on her head. The accompanying poem whispers of "unstated possibilities and invisible landscapes." And oh yes, she's pregnant! What story does this scene evoke for you?

David Lunney, "The Eve of St. Sylvester"

This exhibition isn't just a passive experience – it's an invitation to explore and ignite your imagination! Grab a friend and discuss the stories hidden within each vibrant canvas. Notice the tableau set up with sketchbooks – let them inspire your own artistic vision. And don't miss the paintings of chairs – they're more than just furniture, they offer a glimpse into another dimension.

David Lunney, "Paniolo Hale, Moloka'i

This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC. Don't miss this chance to explore the fantastical worlds of David Lunney.