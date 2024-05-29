Art Attack! Esherick's Bold Satire Targets Trump and the Political Divide

This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program. I think it would be good if you walked into the White Lotus Gallery and looked at the paintings there by Lisa Esherick. I would be very interested in what you think.

"Spring Creek—Metolius #2."Oil on canvas.

I like them quite a bit; for example, two paintings of the Metolius River depict a lush, forest scene.Other rural scenes like “Slough—Montana” and “Hay Bales” are done with brushstrokes that are bold and textured. Her works are both figurative, depicting lively social scenes and others are serene landscape paintings.

A unifying thread is Esherick's expressive use of color and brushwork. But honestly, there is only one painting that people seemed to be gathering around and talking about—a lot. It’s called “The Animal Court vs Trump.” This vibrant, satirical painting is a pointed commentary on contemporary American politics and power dynamics. The central Trump figure in blue with the red hat is surrounded by supporting figures like Bella Abzug, New York Congresswoman holding a “Guilty” sign, Mitch McConnell, Republican leader in the Senate, as well as watchful critics represented by a goose, an owl and a walrus with “Top Secret” documents.

"At the Circus with Bernie, Bella & Lenin." Oil on canvas. 2024. 31.5" x 49"



The use of animal imagery like the goose and menacing expressions conveys an atmosphere of tension and mistrust. The "Top Secret" object hints at secrecy and potential abuse of power. Overall, the exaggerated caricatures, vivid palette, and symbolic elements combine to create a biting satire that skewers political personalities and the current polarized state of affairs.

"Cocktail Party." Oil on canvas. 2024.

Esherick employs her signature dynamic brushwork and distortion expressions to imbue the scene with an unsettling, almost farcical tone that underscores the fraught nature of the subject matter. She wields her artistic tools to craft a bold visual metaphor that provokes conversation about integrity, transparency, and the widening rifts in the body politic. I'd be interested to hear your own insights into how you interpret this potent socio-political allegory.

"Winter Pool, Provence #1." Acrylic on paper.

Check it out at the White Lotus Gallery until June 15!