Science Meets Art: The Mesmerizing World of "Glint, Glimmer, Glow"

This is Sandy Brown Jensen and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program. Time to ditch the usual art gallery image because something extraordinary is happening at the Corvallis Art Center. Buckle up for "Glint, Glimmer, Glow"!

Sandy Brown Jensen Before the magic starts…these are the basic structural elements of the “Glint, Glimmer, Glow” installation before the lights come up and change everything. You can see two of the five solar-powered projectors on the floor. From the ceiling, you can see the hand-made chain mail that will turn into the aurora borealis once the lights begin to waver over it.

Forget a stuffy museum. This installation by Willamette University's Kathryn Cellerini Moore takes you on an immersive journey. Imagine stepping into the grand nave of the Arts Center, a space usually brimming with art. Now, picture it hushed, bathed in the otherworldly glow of the aurora borealis dancing across the ceiling. Scattered on the floor lie gleaming steel plates, alongside rocks, polished stones, and… Petri dishes? Color me intrigued.

Sandy Brown Jensen The lights come up on the steel plates and Petri dishes and rock collection that underlie the “Glint, Glimmer, Glow” installation at the Corvallis Art Center.

This is where things get truly captivating. As colored lights fill the room, the Petri dishes come alive. Peer closer and witness the wonders – microscopic creatures wriggling to life, the birth of stars – an engrossing blend of science and art.

This little micro-moment that appears in the kaleidoscope of colors and shapes that is “Glint, Glimmer, Glow” suggests the chlorophyll beginnings of our green world.

Now, I'm no scientist, but the experience sparked memories of high school science class, the thrill of discovery. The hand-made chain mail hanging above the exhibit shimmered, reflecting the vibrant lights, adding to the mesmerizing atmosphere. I spent a good half hour lost in this captivating world (you can even see pictures on the Viz City KLCC blog if you need a visual).

Sandy Brown Jensen The beauty of this science meets art installation is in the changing micro views of the world that appear and disappear before your eyes.

For the science whizzes out there, the entire exhibit – projectors, sound – is powered by the sun. Talk about sustainable art! But for me, art is about the experience, and "Glint, Glimmer, Glow" absolutely delivers. It ignites curiosity, reconnecting us to the vastness of the cosmos and the intricate world beneath our feet.

The Petri dishes and rock samples become otherworldly (literally) when the lights begin projecting detailed images and video of our interconnected ecosystems.

Kids will be enthralled by the visual spectacle, and adults will find themselves marveling at the universe's interconnectedness. So, head down to the Corvallis Arts Center and prepare to be amazed! This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.