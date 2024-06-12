Science Meets Art: The Mesmerizing World of "Glint, Glimmer, Glow"
This is Sandy Brown Jensen and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program. Time to ditch the usual art gallery image because something extraordinary is happening at the Corvallis Art Center. Buckle up for "Glint, Glimmer, Glow"!
Forget a stuffy museum. This installation by Willamette University's Kathryn Cellerini Moore takes you on an immersive journey. Imagine stepping into the grand nave of the Arts Center, a space usually brimming with art. Now, picture it hushed, bathed in the otherworldly glow of the aurora borealis dancing across the ceiling. Scattered on the floor lie gleaming steel plates, alongside rocks, polished stones, and… Petri dishes? Color me intrigued.
This is where things get truly captivating. As colored lights fill the room, the Petri dishes come alive. Peer closer and witness the wonders – microscopic creatures wriggling to life, the birth of stars – an engrossing blend of science and art.
Now, I'm no scientist, but the experience sparked memories of high school science class, the thrill of discovery. The hand-made chain mail hanging above the exhibit shimmered, reflecting the vibrant lights, adding to the mesmerizing atmosphere. I spent a good half hour lost in this captivating world (you can even see pictures on the Viz City KLCC blog if you need a visual).
For the science whizzes out there, the entire exhibit – projectors, sound – is powered by the sun. Talk about sustainable art! But for me, art is about the experience, and "Glint, Glimmer, Glow" absolutely delivers. It ignites curiosity, reconnecting us to the vastness of the cosmos and the intricate world beneath our feet.
Kids will be enthralled by the visual spectacle, and adults will find themselves marveling at the universe's interconnectedness. So, head down to the Corvallis Arts Center and prepare to be amazed! This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.