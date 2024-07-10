© 2024 KLCC

Arts & Culture
Viz City

From Ancestors to Cradles: Chantele Rilatos Weaves Culture

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published July 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
Chantele Rilatos, Woven from the Land
Chantele Rilatos
You know you need an excuse to escape to the beach in this heat, and a visit to the Newport Visual Arts Center is a fine one.

Chantele Rilatos, Soup Basket for eating acorn soup made with spruce roots, hazel sticks and bear grass for the design
Chantele Rilatos
To showcase the next generation of Indigenous creators, five emerging artists come together in “Where Waters Meet.” Each show is separate from the others in its own gallery with its own show dates, but you can see them in one visit.

NDN Indian. (Ed. note: According to the Acronym of dictionary.com, "NDN is a shortening of Native Indian. This is usually used by Native Americans in the United States to refer to themselves.")
Chantele Rilatos
The intricate and beautiful basketry of traditional weaver Chantele Rilatos, a Siletz tribal member of Yurok descent, won my heart with her show “Woven From the Land.” Using varied plant materials native to her homelands, she creates beautiful woven works representing the land and her ancestors.

Chantele Rilatos Ceremonial cap in progress. The red is woodwardia fern dyed with alder bark. The white design is bear grass. Lots of tiny fine roots are hidden under these overlay materials.
Chantele Rilatos
“Basketry is a way of life for my people and my culture,” she said. “We use our baskets for storage, for gathering, we even have watertight baskets. There are not many basket weavers left, certainly not young people. I’ve had a lot of elders pour a lot of their knowledge into me and I want to keep that knowledge alive.”

Chantele Rilatos Basket for a doll (or a kitten!)
Chantele Rilatos
“Ironically,” she continues, “My work will be displayed in Newport, Oregon, a place near to where my ancestors were forcibly removed. These women maintained our lifeways despite it being outlawed to do so. I could not be a basket weaver if it wasn’t for my ancestors – the native women who devoted themselves to keeping our cultural lifeways alive. Being a basketweaver connects me to my ancestors and homelands. It is a sacred practice.”

Chantele Rilatos Five woven baby rattles on cedar boughs
Chantele Rilatos
I was especially moved by Chantele’s woven traditional cradles and baby rattles. It is a joy to see this master tradition being continued into the next generation

Chantele Rilatos, Two baby rattles on an abalone shell
Chantele Rilatos
Viz City
Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
