Art Trifecta: Taylor + Trees = Dexter Gallery Event!

Photographer Michael Z. Taylor will be talking at the September 7 Saturday session at the Don Dexter Gallery, and I’m thinking you would enjoy taking in this event.

Michael Z. Taylor, Zen and the Art of Fearless Living

Michael’s big show in the Dexter Gallery is all about our beautiful trees and it’s called the Willfulness of Being: Finale. It’s the third in a trilogy of Michael’s tree shows.

The first was about the self-awareness of trees in their eco-communities.

The second show focused on trees as unique individuals.

This third and very visually exciting show wants us to think about trees acting out as autonomous beings.

Michael Z. Taylor “Mother Tree”

For example, “Mother Tree—the Comeback” is this sawn off stump of a butterfly bush sporting a punk haircut of new leaves like butterflies, as if to say, “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger.“

Michael Z. Taylor, Companionship

Michael is aware that his current battle with cancer may be related to the name of his show, Finale, but he is ready and eager to talk about how finite our lives are compared to those of the amazing trees that he photographs. In another portrait of four Oregon White Oaks called “Companionship,” Michael wants to highlight how tree companions are connected and communicating through their mycorrhizal networks

Michael Z. Taylor’s the “Willfulness of Being: Finale” is a powerful exploration of the interconnectedness and resilience of trees. It's a testament to the enduring spirit of nature, even in the face of adversity.

I like this quote Michael posted from Donald L. Hicks, “If the tree doesn’t hug you back, it’s not a problem with the tree, it’s a problem with your heart.”

Michael Z. Taylor, Requiem in the Glade

So, mark your calendars for September 7th and join us at the Don Dexter Gallery for a captivating conversation with Michael. Let's celebrate the beauty and significance of these remarkable beings that have stood the test of time."