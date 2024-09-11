A Quickening of the Imagination: Rick Bartow at the Karin Clarke

I want to tell you about a fine new show just opening at the Karin Clarke Gallery in Eugene. It is called “Crow’s Fear,” and is the work of Rick Bartow, an Indigenous artist from Newport, Oregon.

RICK BARTOW (1946-2016) CROW'S FEAR, 1993 Pastel on paper 26" x 40"

Yes, he’s famous, but the question isn’t why. The question is, do you love to look at his work? I do, and I think you might, too. For one thing, when you walk into the Gallery space, you are surrounded by big, bold, colorful pieces. They seem full of motion and freedom. I get an excited buzz just standing in the middle of the room, surrounded by all kinds of bird and human shapes, big bold strokes, and colorful panels.

RICK BARTOW (1946-2016) ME & SPEGI, 2000 Drypoint etching 12" x 10" ed. VIII/X

Now, for a closer look. After about the first five or six paintings, I see certain themes that are interesting to me, especially birds and transformation. People are always turning into birds, especially hawks, owls, and crows in this exhibit. A fine example is “Me & Spegi,” where the artist’s head with his characteristic glasses is coming up inside of a hawk. Who hasn’t imagined being with a soaring Hawk?

RICK BARTOW (1946-2016) THE GIRL WHO MARRIED THE WHALE IV, FROM THE MYTH, 1991 Pastel, graphite on paper 26" x 40"

But another one I love has a different take on transformation. It’s called “The Girl Who Married the Whale, From the Myth.” There’s just so much mystery going on in this painting – a woman rising from a chair, a ladder, two blurred figures embracing inside a beautiful pastel shape like the inside of a whale, a man in a spotlight on the far right – what a strong and interesting story for me to think about.

RICK BARTOW (1946-2016) MASKING, 2015 acrylic on canvas 36" x 36" in

It’s worth the trip just to go stand in front of this one painting, but I think you’ll find the entire show worthwhile – it quickens the imagination. This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.