Arts & Culture
Viz City

Frame of Mind: Focus on Photography

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published October 9, 2024 at 5:47 PM PDT
PhotoZone@New Zone. Steve Mangold, "Aaron with Parrot"
Steve Mangold
PhotoZone@New Zone. Steve Mangold, "Aaron with Parrot"

October is a photographer's paradise, with colorful scenes inspiring everyone from casual cell phone users to seasoned professionals. Eugene offers several opportunities to explore the art of photography this month.

Doremus Scudder has a one-person show inside the New Zone Gallery
Doremus Scudder has a one-person show inside the New Zone Gallery

The New Zone Gallery hosts two shows. The PhotoZone features work by Lane County's premier fine arts camera club, showcasing silver prints, platinum/palladium, infrared, and digital production.

A second show is Doremus Scudder's "Tableaux from the American West," featuring hand-crafted silver-gelatin photographs of the American frontier. One striking piece is a field of white snow with a diagonal line of fence posts leading to a barn in the distance, a simple and powerful composition in white and black. I happened to read some comments left on Facebook about it—one man from Montpellier, France, said, “I was overwhelmed with grief.” Another man from New York said, “Seeing this beauty makes me so happy, so at peace.”

PhotoZone@New Zone. David Simone, "Rice Fields and Home"
David Simone
PhotoZone@New Zone. David Simone, "Rice Fields and Home"

On down Willamette Street at the O’Brien Gallery—it’s kind of next to True Value Hardware, another PhotoZone member is having a one-person show. Ron Dobrowski’s show is called “Silver Gelatin Retro.” Scudder’s photographic vision is of wide open landscapes and the telling details of the old frontier; Dobrowski’s vision is cool, contained and ultra modern. He shows portraits of early model film cameras alongside delicate, minimalist traceries of seed pods.

PhotoZone@New Zone. Sandi T. O'Brien, "Sunflower." Infrared.
Sandi T. O'Brien
PhotoZone@New Zone. Sandi T. O'Brien, "Sunflower." Infrared.

The Dot Dotson Gallery features work by the executive board of Photography at Oregon. If you're traveling, check out the MindPower Gallery in Reedsport, where PhotoZone members Linda Devenow and Don Myers are exhibiting.

Ron Dobrowski at the O'Brien Gallery. "Lunaria."
Ron Dobrowski
Ron Dobrowski at the O'Brien Gallery. "Lunaria."

Are you a fine arts photographer looking for community? PhotoZone might be right for you. Reach out to me at KLCC for more information. Meanwhile, take advantage of this amazing weather to see some amazing art!

Viz City
Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
