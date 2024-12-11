Ravenscapes: Oregon Dreams in Gold at the O'Brien Gallery

What if I told you there’s a hidden gem of an art gallery in Eugene, showcasing stunning artwork that’s as sound an investment as oils?

If you think oils accrue value, consider gold. Walt O’Brien is hands-down the best fine arts printer this side of Portland. That’s why I was honored that he would display my work in his pocket gallery at 2833 Willamette, right beside Harlequin Beads and True Value Hardware.

Sandy Brown Jensen Mystos in the Grove of Titans

As an artist, I’m passionate about exploring new techniques. For this exhibit, I’ve modernized a pre-Roman approach, using ink-jet prints on fine art transparency film and applying 24K gold leaf with a squirrel hair brush and a controlled breath. This unique process, combined with the timeless beauty of gold, creates pieces that are both visually stunning and a sound investment.

I hope and believe the exhibit at O’Brien Gallery is going to delight you–it does me, every time. You walk into a room bathed in the warm, golden light of local landscapes.

Sandy Brown Jensen Winter Solstice at Maurie Jacobs Park

The show is called “Ravenscapes, Oregon Dreams in Gold.” The golden glow is meant to transport you to the exclusive atmospheres like those of the old-world European landscape masters. And of course, the Ravens rule: mystical, magical, mysterious. This is Raven Central for people like me to whom Raven is a spirit guide. For example, “Mystos” is a Raven who followed me on a misty day into the Redwood’s Grove of the Titans,

Sandy Brown Jensen Shadow of the Night at Fall Creek Lake

All this gold should be expensive, but it’s not because O’Brien isn’t taking a commission in lieu of making this rare and elegant art form available. Don’t just take my word for it. Visit O’Brien Gallery and immerse yourself in the golden glow. I hope you love experiencing it as much as I do making it.

O’Brien Gallery is open 1 to 6 pm weekdays. This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.