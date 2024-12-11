© 2024 KLCC

Arts & Culture
Viz City

Ravenscapes: Oregon Dreams in Gold at the O'Brien Gallery

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published December 11, 2024 at 3:41 PM PST
Golden Raven Master
Sandy Brown Jensen
Golden Raven Master

What if I told you there’s a hidden gem of an art gallery in Eugene, showcasing stunning artwork that’s as sound an investment as oils?

If you think oils accrue value, consider gold. Walt O’Brien is hands-down the best fine arts printer this side of Portland. That’s why I was honored that he would display my work in his pocket gallery at 2833 Willamette, right beside Harlequin Beads and True Value Hardware.

Mystos in the Grove of Titans
Sandy Brown Jensen
Mystos in the Grove of Titans

As an artist, I’m passionate about exploring new techniques. For this exhibit, I’ve modernized a pre-Roman approach, using ink-jet prints on fine art transparency film and applying 24K gold leaf with a squirrel hair brush and a controlled breath. This unique process, combined with the timeless beauty of gold, creates pieces that are both visually stunning and a sound investment.

Precious metals such as gold, copper, silver, palladium , white gold and moon gold are applied with a squirrel hair brush.
Heather Mills Photography https://www.heathermillsphotography.com/
Precious metals such as gold, copper, silver, palladium , white gold and moon gold are applied with a squirrel hair brush.

I hope and believe the exhibit at O’Brien Gallery is going to delight you–it does me, every time. You walk into a room bathed in the warm, golden light of local landscapes.

Winter Solstice at Maurie Jacobs Park
Sandy Brown Jensen
Winter Solstice at Maurie Jacobs Park

The show is called “Ravenscapes, Oregon Dreams in Gold.” The golden glow is meant to transport you to the exclusive atmospheres like those of the old-world European landscape masters. And of course, the Ravens rule: mystical, magical, mysterious. This is Raven Central for people like me to whom Raven is a spirit guide. For example, “Mystos” is a Raven who followed me on a misty day into the Redwood’s Grove of the Titans,

Shadow of the Night at Fall Creek Lake
Sandy Brown Jensen
Shadow of the Night at Fall Creek Lake

All this gold should be expensive, but it’s not because O’Brien isn’t taking a commission in lieu of making this rare and elegant art form available. Don’t just take my word for it. Visit O’Brien Gallery and immerse yourself in the golden glow. I hope you love experiencing it as much as I do making it.

O’Brien Gallery is open 1 to 6 pm weekdays. This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.

How Raven Stole the Moon
Sandy Brown Jensen
How Raven Stole the Moon with Genuine Silver Leaf

Viz City
Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
See stories by Sandy Brown Jensen