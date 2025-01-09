High Water Mark: Art Events Not to Miss

Michael Strain_Agua--Street Valve Cover.

This week, we're diving into the world of water through the lens of two talented photographers. First up, Michael Strain's "Agua: Water Infrastructure" at the O'Brien Gallery.

Michael Strain -- Man in Red Shirt Carrying Water Jug, San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, 2023

This isn't your typical landscape show. Strain captures the vibrant and often overlooked infrastructure that sustains communities, from colorful water meters nestled in graffiti-covered walls to the bold hues of water jugs carried by locals.

Michael Strain--Plastic Mayan Water Jug, Solalá, Guatemala, 2017

The images are striking, offering a fascinating glimpse into the diverse ways people interact with water in other parts of the world. "Agua: Water Infrastructure" is on view now at 2833 Willamette.

And for those looking for a dose of experimental photography, head over to the Don Dexter Gallery at 2911 Tennyson Ave Ste 202 for Barbora Bakalarova's enchanting new show called “Edge of Wonder” opening this weekend from 1 until 4. Expect to be captivated by her unique vision and innovative techniques.

But that's not all! The PhotoZone Group Show is also opening this month at the Emerald Art Center, featuring a diverse collection of work from over 20 talented photographers.

From traditional silver prints to cutting-edge digital creations, this exhibition showcases the breadth and depth of photographic expression. The opening reception is this Friday, January 10th, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., so mark your calendars!

Maude Kerns Art Center is hosting two exciting exhibitions: "Flow: The Language of Nature" and "Summoning the Light." Both shows promise to be visually stunning and thought-provoking. The opening reception is this Friday, January 10th, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Barbara Counsil Burney's show, “Land as Deity” is currently showing at the Oblivion Gallery. Come experience her altar work, paintings and prints. Her work is full of depth, soul and reverence for life, the land that holds us and the natural beauty that surrounds us.



Finally, don't forget about The Oblivion Gallery! Open Saturdays from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, it's the exhibition space with the giant metal animals, voted the most kid-friendly gallery. You can find them at 3925 Cross Street in Eugene.

Keep exploring the vibrant art scene in our community!