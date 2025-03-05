Devenow's Dreamscapes at the O'Brien Gallery

Today, we're diving into the captivating world of Linda Devenow's 'Ethereal' exhibition at the O'Brien Gallery at 2833 Willamette St in Eugene. The title itself is a perfect reflection of her style. Devenow creates these captivating images that feel otherworldly, almost dreamlike. Her landscapes and nature subjects seem to glow from within. It's as if she's capturing the very essence of light itself. Her frequent use of infrared photography is a key ingredient, lending a spectral, almost ghostly quality to her subjects.

Linda Devenow. "Autumn Reflections." Archival Pigment Ink from Infrared Camera. Lane County, Oregon

Imagine landscapes bathed in a soft, otherworldly glow. It's like stepping into a dream, or maybe onto another planet. That's the feeling you get. For example, in “Christmas Berries,” Devenow paints a field of gold with light, where delicate, berry-laden branches dance in a hazy, dreamlike warmth.

Linda Devenow. "Fall Colors." Archival pigment ink. Lane County, Oregon.

And while the main gallery showcases her vibrant, color-infused works, don't miss the back gallery.

There, you will discover moody black and whites of big, blousy trees and dynamic coastal scenes. These aren't just stark contrasts; they're imbued with a haunting, almost romantic quality. One of my favorites is “Surreal Movement.” It transports us to a place where dreams and reality intertwine and the boundaries between land and sky blur,

Linda Devenow, "Surreal Movement." Archival Pigment Ink from Infrared Camera. Lane County. Oregon Surreal Movement

The overall effect of this show is like walking into a sea of air and light and pulling it voluptuously over your head. Linda Devenow's work reminds us of the beauty and mystery that surrounds us, inviting us to see the world in a new light.

Linda Devenow, "Small Craft Warnings," Archival Pigment Ink from Infrared Camera, Florence, Oregon

This show goes through May 1. Can’t get enough Linda? She also has a show at the Emerald Art Center through March 28. The opening is Friday, March 14, 5–7:30.

