Joy is a Well-Made Print: The O'Brien Show at Framin' Artworks

Today, we’re stepping into a world of light and shadow, permanence and refined detail. We’re at Framin’ Artworks, at 505 High Street, right by the 5th Street Market in Eugene, for “The O'Brien Photo Lab Platinum/Palladium Student Clothesline Show.”

Sandi T. O'Brien Walt O'Brien at the opening of his show of student platinum/palladium prints

Seventeen artists are showing, all students of Walt O’Brien’s. These 76 prints are a testament to the dedication and mastery of this historic photographic process. Imagine, if you will, metals like platinum and palladium, not just resting on the surface, but infused directly into the fibers of the paper. The result is a matte, luminous image that seems to glow from within, images with unusual depth and tonal range.

Guy Weese. “Cape Kiwanda Scene”

As you focus on the individual images in this wall of prints, you’ll notice a subtle, painterly quality, a softness that invites you to linger. As the great Bill Reid said, “Joy is a well made object,” and this collection of well-made prints exudes joy.

Tom Caples. “Pendle Hill, PA”

And let’s talk about permanence. Unlike silver prints that can fade and degrade over time, platinum/palladium prints are archival treasures, designed to last for centuries.

Don Myers. “Winberry Stump”

To notice what makes one print exceptional, look for that luminous quality, that subtle depth. Notice the delicate transitions between light and shadow. A truly exceptional platinum/palladium print will draw you in, not just to see, but to feel.

Sandy Brown Jensen Jewel and Jules, the Therapy Raven. Platinum Palladium print

This exhibition, running through March 28, isn’t just a show; it’s an opportunity to experience a unique and historic photographic process. These prints are a testament to the skill of these students and the enduring beauty of platinum/palladium printing.

Don’t just take my word for it. Come experience the magic of platinum/palladium.