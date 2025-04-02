Underwater Windows, Forest Souls: “Of Fern and Fin” at the Don Dexter Gallery

This month, Eugene's art scene welcomes fresh voices with the Don Dexter Gallery's new show, "Of Fern and Fin: A Shared Devotional," featuring the engaging works of Ashley Hoover and David Dickinson. If you're eager to explore art that celebrates the natural world, be sure to join their artist talk Saturday, April 12th at 1:00 PM.

Ashley Hoover, "Rockfish and Kelp II.," India Ink on Traditional Hanji Mulberry Paper



Ashley Hoover's artistic journey is a testament to the power of childhood wonder, taking him from his native Philippines to the Pacific Northwest. His early fascination with fish, first sparked in the mountain creeks of his childhood, deepened amidst the vibrant coral reefs of coastal Bataan, and ultimately led him to the Japanese art of gyotaku (ghee-oh-tah-koo), or fish printing. This ancient technique allows him to capture the very essence of his subjects, revealing delicate beauty and intricate and often overlooked patterns.

David Dickinson, "Morning at Oswald West," Oil on Canvas

David Dickinson's work is a pilgrimage into the heart of the Pacific Northwest's "sacred places," those locations where the presence of nature is palpably felt. His oil paintings are intimate portraits of the region's soul, focusing intently on pristine waters, the unique light of old growth forests and the foundational rock that cradles it all.

David Dickinson, "Ancient Trio," oil on canvas

Dickinson's artistic process, a blend of plein air studies and detailed sketches, culminates in studio works that delve into the abstract undercurrents of his subjects, revealing what he describes as "the mysterious power of the work." "Of Fern and Fin" invites us to contemplate our own profound connection to the natural world. It's a show that promises to ring the bells of anyone who has ever felt the pull of the wild, the power of a forest, or the mesmerizing dance of fish in their natural habitat.

David Dickinson, "Cascadian Trunk No. 8 Deception Pass," oil on canvas

Don't miss this opportunity to experience this truly shared devotional at the Don Dexter Gallery.