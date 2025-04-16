Art at the Airport, Tour in the Whit: Maude Kerns Blooms in April

This week, I’m highlighting the vibrant happenings at the Maude Kerns Art Center, with a trio of events you won't want to miss this late April.

First up, mark your calendars for April 26th! It's time to register for the 2nd Annual Studio Tour, a fantastic fundraiser supporting the Art Center. This year offers a special treat as the tour delves into the creative heart of the Whiteaker neighborhood. Imagine stepping inside six different studios, encountering the diverse talents of 31 local artists in their own workspaces. This is a wonderful opportunity to support local art and discover hidden gems right here in Eugene.

Tickets available here.

Karen Russo, "Heron Rising." MKAC Airport Gallery, "Oregon: Rain or Shine."

Next, for those of you with travel plans, be sure to arrive at the Eugene Airport a little early. Just before you head through security, on your right, you'll find the Maude Kerns Art Center's Airport Gallery, hosting as of April 17 an exhibition titled "Oregon: Rain or Shine." Look for Karen Russo's stunning sculpture, "Heron Rising." This piece is truly breathtaking – a goddess or angel rendered in shimmering metallic pewter and verdigris, her flowing gown echoing the elegant form of our native Great Blue Herons.

Sandy Brown Jensen. "Angel of Storms." Fine art inkjet print. MKAC Airport Gallery, "Oregon: Rain or Shine."

Karen shares that her daily walks in the nearby wetlands, observing the herons' quiet grace, inspired this powerful work. The ethereal quality of "Heron Rising" finds a visual echo in a dramatic photograph titled "Angel of Storms," capturing the dynamic energy of clouds rising from the Malheur desert. It’s a beautiful immersion in the familiar and striking landscapes of our state.

Julia Oldham, "Woodpecker's View." Intaglio and Relief. Showing at MKAC, "Beyond the Print."

At the main Maude Kerns Art Center on East 15th, a thought-provoking exhibition called "Beyond the Print" is also underway. This show features artists who innovatively expand the boundaries of printmaking, using diverse materials to create compelling visual statements about our changing climate..

