When Art Speaks to the Mind and When It Speaks to the Soul: "Water" at the Karin Clarke

Today, we’re contemplating the exhibition “Water” at the Karin Clarke Gallery, a rich collection by nine Pacific Northwest artists: Marit Berg, Margaret Coe, Matthew Dennison, Tallmadge Doyle, Heather Jacks, Hart James, Erik Sandgren, Craig Spilman, and Betsy Wolfston.

Betsy Wolfston. "Mycorrhizal, 2025" ” Her imagery, Wolfston says, is “reminiscent of complex symbiotic relationships between earth and water” and of “mycorrhizal systems.”

Watercolor, graphite and Clayboard

12” x 12"



Now, picture yourself entering the gallery. For some, the experience might begin with the mind, seeking to understand. They might thoughtfully analyze, “Ah, yes, I’m seeing diverse approaches to Water: narrative, symbolic, realistic, abstract, born of intellect or memory.” They're engaging with the concepts, the artist's intentions, the underlying themes.

Craig Spilman. "Seascape Series #10."

Graphite on paper

11" x 37" image size

12" x 38" framed size



But for many, the encounter is more immediate, speaking directly to the soul. We walk in and react with feeling: “Those clouds evoke such peace! What’s the story with the swimmers? Oh, that image sparks joy! I adore that raven – it resonates deeply within me!” And if you’re like me, that soulful connection might lead you straight to a purchase.

Hart James. "Alpine, 2024." James says of her work that it “speaks of the energy of nature.”

Oil and charcoal on canvas

36" x 36"



These two ways of seeing reflect different approaches in the art world. One, often termed “content driven,” appeals to the mind. Consider the recent “Beyond the Print” show at Maude Kerns Art Center. The artists there are engaged with ecological collapse, aiming to connect ideas and materials to provoke intellectual discourse about contemporary challenges. The focus is on the serious artist engaging with significant issues for the thoughtful observer.

Heather Jacks, "Energetic Sea"

Oil on canvas

12" x 24"



Yet, when I encountered Erik Sandgren’s Raven at Karin Clarke, it bypassed my analytical mind and spoke directly to my soul. I didn’t dissect its connection to nature, mythology, labor, or industry. My inner being simply declared, “This resonates with me.”

Tallmadge Doyle, "Spirobranchus Gigantus III"

India ink, dry pigment, graphite, watercolor, relief printmaking

16” x 16” image size

24” x 24” framed size



So, whether your artistic journey begins with intellectual understanding or an immediate soulful connection...ultimately, both ways of engaging with art are valid and enriching. So go, look, and feel your way through the "Water" exhibition at the Karin Clarke Gallery. You might be surprised by what resonates, intellectually or emotionally.

Matthew Dennison. "King Tide, 2025."

Oil on panel

40" x 30"



This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.

Marit Berg, "Two Swimmers 2"

Small edition hand-pulled screenprint

Paper: 22.5" x 24.25”

Image: 17.5" x 19.25”

