Arts & Culture
When Art Speaks to the Mind and When It Speaks to the Soul: "Water" at the Karin Clarke

By Sandy Brown Jensen
Published April 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Erik Sandgren, "Master of the Wind." River Story Series #4 Linocut, hand pulled artist impression 8” x 12"
Erik Sandgren, "Master of the Wind." River Story Series #4
Linocut, hand pulled artist impression
8” x 12"

Today, we’re contemplating the exhibition “Water” at the Karin Clarke Gallery, a rich collection by nine Pacific Northwest artists: Marit Berg, Margaret Coe, Matthew Dennison, Tallmadge Doyle, Heather Jacks, Hart James, Erik Sandgren, Craig Spilman, and Betsy Wolfston.

Betsy Wolfston. "Mycorrhizal, 2025" ” Her imagery, Wolfston says, is “reminiscent of complex symbiotic relationships between earth and water” and of “mycorrhizal systems.” Watercolor, graphite and Clayboard 12” x 12"
Betsy Wolfston. "Mycorrhizal, 2025" ” Her imagery, Wolfston says, is “reminiscent of complex symbiotic relationships between earth and water” and of “mycorrhizal systems.”
Watercolor, graphite and Clayboard
12” x 12"

Now, picture yourself entering the gallery. For some, the experience might begin with the mind, seeking to understand. They might thoughtfully analyze, “Ah, yes, I’m seeing diverse approaches to Water: narrative, symbolic, realistic, abstract, born of intellect or memory.” They're engaging with the concepts, the artist's intentions, the underlying themes.

Craig Spilman. "Seascape Series #10." Graphite on paper 11" x 37" image size 12" x 38" framed size
Craig Spilman. "Seascape Series #10."
Graphite on paper
11" x 37" image size
12" x 38" framed size

But for many, the encounter is more immediate, speaking directly to the soul. We walk in and react with feeling: “Those clouds evoke such peace! What’s the story with the swimmers? Oh, that image sparks joy! I adore that raven – it resonates deeply within me!” And if you’re like me, that soulful connection might lead you straight to a purchase.

Hart James. "Alpine, 2024." James says of her work that it “speaks of the energy of nature.” Oil and charcoal on canvas 36" x 36"
Hart James. "Alpine, 2024." James says of her work that it “speaks of the energy of nature.”
Oil and charcoal on canvas
36" x 36"

These two ways of seeing reflect different approaches in the art world. One, often termed “content driven,” appeals to the mind. Consider the recent “Beyond the Print” show at Maude Kerns Art Center. The artists there are engaged with ecological collapse, aiming to connect ideas and materials to provoke intellectual discourse about contemporary challenges. The focus is on the serious artist engaging with significant issues for the thoughtful observer.

Heather Jacks, "Energetic Sea" Oil on canvas 12" x 24"
Heather Jacks, "Energetic Sea"
Oil on canvas
12" x 24"

Yet, when I encountered Erik Sandgren’s Raven at Karin Clarke, it bypassed my analytical mind and spoke directly to my soul. I didn’t dissect its connection to nature, mythology, labor, or industry. My inner being simply declared, “This resonates with me.”

Tallmadge Doyle, "Spirobranchus Gigantus III" India ink, dry pigment, graphite, watercolor, relief printmaking 16” x 16” image size 24” x 24” framed size
Tallmadge Doyle, "Spirobranchus Gigantus III"
India ink, dry pigment, graphite, watercolor, relief printmaking
16” x 16” image size
24” x 24” framed size

So, whether your artistic journey begins with intellectual understanding or an immediate soulful connection...ultimately, both ways of engaging with art are valid and enriching. So go, look, and feel your way through the "Water" exhibition at the Karin Clarke Gallery. You might be surprised by what resonates, intellectually or emotionally.

Matthew Dennison. "King Tide, 2025." Oil on panel 40" x 30"
Matthew Dennison. "King Tide, 2025."
Oil on panel
40" x 30"

This is Sandy Brown Jensen for KLCC.

Marit Berg, "Two Swimmers 2" Small edition hand-pulled screenprint Paper: 22.5" x 24.25” Image: 17.5" x 19.25”
Marit Berg, "Two Swimmers 2"
Small edition hand-pulled screenprint
Paper: 22.5" x 24.25”
Image: 17.5" x 19.25”
Margaret Coe. "Continuous Creation With Intimations of Doom, 2025." Oil on canvas 48” x 48”
Margaret Coe. "Continuous Creation With Intimations of Doom, 2025."
Oil on canvas
48” x 48”

Viz City
Sandy Brown Jensen
Sandy Brown Jensen has an MFA in Poetry and is a retired writing instructor from Lane Community College. She is an artist and a photographer with a lifetime interest in looking at and talking about art. Sandy hosts KLCC's long-running arts review program Viz City.
