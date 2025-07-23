Engaging Young Minds with Art at the PhotoZone Juried Show at EAC

I just visited the PhotoZone’s Juried Photography Show at the Emerald Art Gallery and saw young people happily engaged with projects. It reminded me of looking at art with my family when I was a girl.

Phil Coleman, “Waiting,” Archival ink jet

We had a game: "Be an Art Critic for a Day." We'd pick a favorite and least favorite piece. My dad would explain his "why" – the lighting, subject, emotion, or composition. This taught us to actively analyze art, developing our critical eye. Jon Meyer’s black and white “Peruvian Sunset” winning a top prize highlights this.

Jon Myers, “Peruvian Sunset,” archival inkjet

My mom loved to "Capture the Story." She'd imagine the narrative behind photographs: what happened before or after, who are the people, what are they feeling? She would have loved Deborah Andrich’s “Protest, As Seen From a Coffee Shop,” which features older women looking out. Are they passive observers, or recalling 1970s anti-war marches in Eugene? My mom's knack for capturing the story helped me connect with art's emotional and narrative aspects.

Deborah Andrich, “Protest, As Seen From a Coffee Shop,” Archival ink jet

My parents always said, “If you’re bored, it’s because you are boring.” One of their rainy day projects was "Inspired by the Lens." We’d choose art that resonated, then create our own collage, story, drawing, or painting. This linked the art we saw to our own creative potential. Alex Morley’s “Alaska Brown Bears, Nap Time” would surely inspire any kid to react!

Alex Morley, “Alaskan Brown Bears, Nap Time,” Archival ink jet

So next time you're looking for a fun and enriching family outing, consider a photography show. With simple prompts, you can transform a quiet gallery visit into lively discussion and a springboard for imagination. Encourage young people to look closer, think deeper, and find their own story within the frames. Who knows what memories they'll softly fall into?