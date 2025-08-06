Eternity in a Circle: The Art of Kate and Geir Jordahl

Today I’m bringing you a truly inspiring exhibit, "Eternity Passing," by the husband and wife duo of True North Editions, Geir and Kate Jordahl. Their show at the New Zone Gallery is a poetic and deeply personal exploration of time, light, and the human experience.

Peter J. Jensen Kate Jordahl explains the intricacies of luxury bookmaking.

Kate Jordahl’s work, her lumens, are a magical reimagination of photography. She places plants and objects directly onto photo paper, letting nature and light collaborate in a dance of color and shadow. The result is a series of luminous grids that feel both controlled and left to chance. As she puts it, her grids are "both windows onto the world and an invitation for the viewer to complete the line from frame to frame."

Peter J. Jensen Geir Jordahl shows his image taken with a large fisheye lens and printed in its original spherical shape on high quality paper.

Geir Jordahl’s photographs, featured in his award-winning book "The Endless Sphere of Time," are all about circles. From the sun to the moon, his work explores the cyclical nature of life, death, and rebirth. He spoke about how these spherical images are his way of finding hope amidst darkness, using his camera as an instrument to explore his place in the cosmos.

What really stood out during their artist talk was the journey their work takes. They showed us the meticulous, artisanal process of creating a fine art book in Italy—every detail, from the paper to the ink, is considered with incredible care. But they also celebrated more accessible, less formal projects, like small 'zines, showing that the passion for sharing stories can take many forms.

Kate and Geir are not just talented artists; they are generous storytellers. They left everyone at the talk feeling inspired and enthusiastic to find our own way to create and share our work. Their exhibition is a must-see. The show "Eternity Passing" is on now at the New Zone Gallery.