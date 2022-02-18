© 2022 KLCC

Saturday marks 80th Anniversary of Executive Order 9066

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 18, 2022 at 3:03 PM PST
japaneseAmericanMemorial3.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The Japanese American Memorial in downtown Eugene include educational plaques about Oregonians who were placed in internment camps during World War II.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 marks the 80th anniversary FDR signing of Executive Order 9066 which led to the internment of thousands of Japanese-Americans during World War II. A small park in Eugene commemorates local residents affected by the order.

japaneseAmericanMemorial4.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The memorial park is on the same site where Japanese American residents were supposed to register before being transported to camps.

The memorial park is near the Hult Center, at 6th and Willamette, the site where, in 1942, Japanese-Americans had to register before being relocated to internment camps. Aimee Yogi is with the Eugene Japanese American Memorial Committee.

“We have this very painful incident that happened,” she said. “And we were a part of it in Eugene. And if you are connected to the University of Oregon at all, that is our history.”

In 1942, many Japanese-American UO students were moved to other schools outside of the west coast evacuation zone so they could continue their education.

The Eugene memorial was dedicated on February 19th, 2007.

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
