Eugene activists rally against Russian invasion of Ukraine

Several dozen people protested the Russian invasion of Ukraine Sunday in Eugene. They heard from a Ukrainian man who called for more support for his country.

Andrew Schular spoke to the gathering at the old Federal Building downtown.

“Support Ukraine. Support (the) Ukrainian army,” he said through a bullhorn. “I know that there are a lot of people who do not support violence. But we didn’t choose this violence.”

Rachael McDonald / KLCC Andrew Schular (right) spoke to people gathered to protest the war in Ukraine on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Michael Carrigan (left)with Community Alliance of Lane County, which helped organize the event, holds the bullhorn.

Schular said his family is in Ukraine. Many friends are fleeing, others are taking up arms to fight. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin is acting as a terrorist.

“The world needs to stand and to stop it because otherwise it will be just devastation on and on,” Scholar said. He will not stop. He will just go on.”

Scholar has been living in Eugene for about a year with his wife who is studying for her doctorate at the University of Oregon. He said they call their family and friends back home every time they learn of another bombing by Russian troops.

“Many of my friends from the eastern Ukraine are now fleeing to the western Ukraine and abroad,” he said. “They are forced to do that just because there is nowhere to live. The cities are collapsing. There is no water. There is no provision anymore. The infrastructure is devastated. This is how hard Russia is just striking with its rockets.”

Schular said the U-S and NATO should establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine and send more ammunition and support.

Locally, the Nativity of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church in Springfield is raising funds for humanitarian aid.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC Someone holds a "No to War" sign at the corner of 7th and Pearl in Eugene Sunday, March 6, 2022 during a rally against the Russian war in Ukraine.

Other speakers at Sunday’s event called peace, one for an end to NATO. A former Marine said he’s now working for peace. The rally was organized by a consortium of activist groups who are concerned about the toll war has not just on human beings but also the environment and climate.

