Fred Meyer issues apology, works with NAACP to address racial discimination claims from Black shoppers

After complaints of racial bias and a March 12th demonstration, retail giant Fred Meyer has apologized to the NAACP Linn-Benton branch.

Its president, Jason Dorsette, says private discussions began with regional Fred Meyer representatives last month, and the NAACP’s demands were met ahead of deadline. This includes addressing racial profiling of Black shoppers at the Corvallis and Albany stores, by developing bias, equity, and inclusion workshops.

Another demand is the creation of a reporting system for shoppers, so acts of discrimination can be collected into quarterly reports that’ll be shared on the Fred Meyer website and with local newspapers.

