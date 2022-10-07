Mike Golub, ex-president of business for Portland Timbers and Thorns, resigns from OPB board

An embattled businessman has resigned from Oregon Public Broadcasting’s board of directors.

Mike Golub was fired Wednesday from his position as president of business for the Portland Timbers and Thorns, after a report on the National Women’s Soccer League was released this week.

The report by the U.S. Soccer Federation found evidence of systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the sport. Two former players for the Portland Thorns spoke of harassment by a coach in 2014 and 2015, and the team is accused of trying to interfere with investigators.

Golub is accused of contributing to a “toxic” work environment and an atmosphere of disrespect and intimidation towards women over 11 years, according to The Oregonian.

Online users called for OPB to oust Golub, who’d been on the board since 2017. Some tweeted that they were withholding or canceling membership pledges until Golub resigned or was dismissed.

Gavin Wilkinson was also fired from his role as president of soccer for the Timbers and Thorns.

OPB is a regional broadcast partner with KLCC, providing news reports and programming including OPB’s Think Out Loud. Their statement on Golub's resignation can be read here.

