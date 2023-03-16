Racial Justice grants awarded to Lane County initiatives led by people of color

Ten culturally specific initiatives have been chosen to receive operating grants from United Way of Lane County’s new Racial Justice Fund.

Each $5,000 grant will support projects and programs led by or serving people of color. The Racial Justice funds to be dispersed next month will assist Indigenous mentorship efforts, provide scholarships for youth in performing arts with African roots and more.

Escudo Latino was awarded a grant to provide free translation and interpretation services for Spanish-speaking communities.

Escudo Latino Mariela German Hernandez, left, with another volunteer for Escudo Latino at 2022 Noche Cultural event.

“I will translate fliers," said Escudo Latino director Mariela German-Hernandez. "I will translate different Facebook posts into Spanish for my community to stay up to date with news, information, upcoming events."

The word “escudo” translates to “shield,” which German-Hernandez said protects her Latino community. In addition to numerous other partners, Escudo Latino provides Spanish interpretation services for the City of Springfield and the Springfield Library.

“It’s not just about the translating. It’s about the wording. Sometimes there are certain words in our Spanish that aren’t very good at being translated,” said German-Hernandez. “Or there are words in English don’t exist in Spanish. So, we have to come up with something around the text that will say the same message.”

Over 200 community members and groups have donated to the Racial Justice Fund since 2021.

The Racial Justice Fund (RJF) is led by an Advisory Council composed of local leaders of color. United Way of Lane County’s grant making is shaped by feedback, needs and issues identified by local communities of color.

“We’ve tried diligently to remain true to our initial commitment: advancing racial justice within Lane County by investing in community-identified and community-led solutions,” said Advisory Council co-chair Collina Beard.

“The intended impact of these grants is to have a lasting and long-range positive effect on our communities of color," she added, “which in turn ripples to our greater community and the state at large.”

On April 1, 2023, the following ten initiatives will each receive $5,000 grants:

