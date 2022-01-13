© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
NPR for Oregonians
New UO football coach comes to Eugene fresh off winning the national title for Georgia

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 13, 2022 at 4:12 PM PST
UO head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with reporters on Zoom Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Fresh off a national championship win Monday, the University of Oregon’s new head football coach says he’s excited to be in Eugene.

What better way to start a new job than with a major victory at your former job? Dan Lanning just wrapped up his tenure as Defensive Coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs.

“Right after winning the national championship I was on a Facetime with someone who can enhance our program and make us better,” Lanning said at a virtual press conference Thursday. “So, yeah, absolutely at that moment I was a Duck.”

Lanning has been hiring coaches and recruiting players. And he said he’s excited about the team that’s already in place.

“I think they share a vision that I share of what we can be here and what this program can become,” he said. “And I think they recognize what we’re putting together here; it's really special.”

The Ducks first game next season will be against Lanning’s former team—Oregon plays Georgia September 3rd, 2022.

