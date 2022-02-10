State gets $9 million federal grant to help fund this summer’s track championships

The state of Oregon has received a $9 million grant from the federal government to help cover the costs of hosting this summer’s world track championships in Eugene.

The event, officially known as the World Athletics Championships , is expected to draw thousands of athletes and spectators to Eugene in July, with millions more watching the competition on television around the globe.

The state of Oregon is putting some $40 million toward the cost of holding the event. That funding plan has been bolstered by a newly announced $9 million grant from the US Department of Commerce.

In a letter that was submitted as part of the grant application, Oregon Governor Kate Brown wrote that she hopes the event will help the state's tourism industry to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been planning and preparing for our country, state, and the city of Eugene to be highlighted on an international stage with one of the most exciting track and field events," wrote Brown. "This will be the largest event Oregon will see (in 2022) and will vastly assist in our move towards economic recovery and visibility."

This will be the first time the championships are held in the United States, and Eugene is the smallest city ever to host. Most events will take place at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

A spokesperson for the World Athletic Championships did not respond to an inquiry from KLCC about the financial status of the event as a whole. The competition was originally scheduled for 2021, but was delayed a year due to the pandemic.