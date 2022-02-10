© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Sports

State gets $9 million federal grant to help fund this summer’s track championships

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published February 10, 2022 at 2:49 PM PST
hayward_sunset.jpeg
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Hayward Field at the University of Oregon will be the site of most of the events at this July's world track championships in Eugene.

The state of Oregon has received a $9 million grant from the federal government to help cover the costs of hosting this summer’s world track championships in Eugene.

The event, officially known as the World Athletics Championships, is expected to draw thousands of athletes and spectators to Eugene in July, with millions more watching the competition on television around the globe.

The state of Oregon is putting some $40 million toward the cost of holding the event. That funding plan has been bolstered by a newly announced $9 million grant from the US Department of Commerce.

In a letter that was submitted as part of the grant application, Oregon Governor Kate Brown wrote that she hopes the event will help the state's tourism industry to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been planning and preparing for our country, state, and the city of Eugene to be highlighted on an international stage with one of the most exciting track and field events," wrote Brown. "This will be the largest event Oregon will see (in 2022) and will vastly assist in our move towards economic recovery and visibility."

This will be the first time the championships are held in the United States, and Eugene is the smallest city ever to host. Most events will take place at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

A spokesperson for the World Athletic Championships did not respond to an inquiry from KLCC about the financial status of the event as a whole. The competition was originally scheduled for 2021, but was delayed a year due to the pandemic.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
