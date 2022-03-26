Boaters urged to check conditions before heading out

If longer days and more sunshine are giving you the urge to pull that motorboat or canoe out of storage, you may want to check conditions on your favorite river or lake before you get out on the water.

Ashley Massey with the Oregon State Marine Board said water levels can fluctuate dramatically at this time of year. The agency has information about the current situation at many popular water recreation spots on its website , and Massey said it can be worth checking before you head out.

”The conditions are constantly changing," she said. "So, what the conditions were a week ago may be different the following week.”

Massey says it’s important to remember that even if it’s warm outside, the water can still be frigid.