Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Boaters urged to check conditions before heading out

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published March 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
Boats_BB.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Fishermen out on Clear Lake, Oregon.

If longer days and more sunshine are giving you the urge to pull that motorboat or canoe out of storage, you may want to check conditions on your favorite river or lake before you get out on the water.

Ashley Massey with the Oregon State Marine Board said water levels can fluctuate dramatically at this time of year. The agency has information about the current situation at many popular water recreation spots on its website, and Massey said it can be worth checking before you head out.

”The conditions are constantly changing," she said. "So, what the conditions were a week ago may be different the following week.”

Massey says it’s important to remember that even if it’s warm outside, the water can still be frigid.

Many recreation spots offer life jacket loaner stations for people who need to borrow one.

boating water water safety river safety
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
